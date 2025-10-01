LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > FTC accuses Zillow of paying Redfin $100 million to stop competing on rental listings 

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 1, 2025 00:37:02 IST

(Reuters) -Zillow allegedly paid Redfin $100 million to stop competing against it in online apartment rental listings, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a lawsuit on Tuesday against the online real estate platforms. The agency said the alleged deal reduces competition in an already concentrated market and is likely to drive up the cost of advertising vacancies in multifamily rental buildings. “Paying off a competitor to stop competing against you is a violation of federal antitrust laws,” said Daniel Guarnera, who leads the FTC’s bureau of competition.  (Reporting by Christian Martinez and Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:37 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS