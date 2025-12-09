LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Good News For iPhone Users, Apple Rolls Out New Upgrade, Allows Sending Message Via Satellite In This Country

Good News For iPhone Users, Apple Rolls Out New Upgrade, Allows Sending Message Via Satellite In This Country

The feature, called Messages via satellite, works on the iPhone 14 series and all newer models. It is also available on the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 9, 2025 16:33:06 IST

Good News For iPhone Users, Apple Rolls Out New Upgrade, Allows Sending Message Via Satellite In This Country

Apple has introduced a new satellite-based messaging feature for iPhone users in Japan, giving them a way to stay connected even when there is no mobile network or Wi-Fi. The feature, called Messages via satellite, works on the iPhone 14 series and all newer models. It is also available on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. With this update, users can send messages in places where traditional signals are not available, such as mountains, remote villages or during travel through low-network areas.

According to Hindustan Times, the system is designed to activate only when the device cannot connect to a mobile network. When a user tries to send a message without signal, the iPhone or Apple Watch will show a prompt asking them to connect to the nearest satellite. 

Once the connection is made, users can send and receive both iMessages and regular SMS. The feature also supports emojis and Tapback reactions, making the satellite messaging experience feel similar to normal texting.

Apple has ensured that the same high level of security applies to satellite communication. All messages sent through satellites are protected with end-to-end encryption. This means that conversations remain private and cannot be accessed by anyone else.

Japan already had access to Apple’s emergency SOS via satellite, which allows people to contact emergency services when they are in danger and cannot call for help. Users can also send their location through the Find My app using satellite signals. The new satellite messaging feature expands these options and is useful not only during emergencies but also for everyday situations.

This update is expected to help people who live in remote locations or travel through areas where mobile connectivity is weak. By allowing basic communication even without a network, Apple aims to make the iPhone more reliable in critical situations and daily life.

To use the feature, iPhone users must update their devices to iOS 18 or later, while Apple Watch Ultra 3 users need watchOS 26 or later. Apple has also confirmed that satellite messaging will be free for all eligible users.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 4:33 PM IST
Good News For iPhone Users, Apple Rolls Out New Upgrade, Allows Sending Message Via Satellite In This Country

