Home > Tech and Auto > Good News For POCO & Redmi Users, Upgrade To Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 And Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Mode But Not Before You Take Care Of These Conditions

Good News For POCO & Redmi Users, Upgrade To Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 And Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Mode But Not Before You Take Care Of These Conditions

Xiaomi is rolling out its new update HyperOS 3 for POCO X8, POCO X9 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro. This is going to be a major update which will introduce a lot of new AI features.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3, credit: X/XiaomiIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 24, 2025 22:16:56 IST

Good News For POCO & Redmi Users, Upgrade To Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 And Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Mode But Not Before You Take Care Of These Conditions

The Xiaomi is going to release its new software update HyperOS 3 for POCO X8, POCO X9 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro. As per reports the update is going to be very powerful and modern operating system Android 16. The update will offer a lot of new feature including fresh visual designs, innovative AI- driven functions, and overall better performance of the device.

 The firmwares to be released with the update are a little different for each model with a total file size of approximately 6.5 GB. The experts advice to have Wi-Fi connection, battery at least 40 % and clear some space for software update before starting the process.

 The main update that user will experience with the HyperOS 3 is the visual changes to show. The all new Xiaomi Hyper Island feature displays active tasks live up at the top of the display. Xiaomi is going to provide  different island and floating windows for multi tasking and to compete with the OS experience of Apple. After the update the lock screen come with AI cinematic lock screen and AI Dynamic Wallpapers, the icons have been redesigned to give a modern experience with more vivid colours and smoother corners.

AI feature are the main part of this update. Features offered by the HyperAI are image recognition of the screen, Deep Think mode, and improved speech recognition. Apart from these the users can carry out the reduction of the background noise. The update have the speech transcribed and get the instant summary of the content. AI search offers the device users the shortest summaries and it also has the capacity to go through the files and media saved on device.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 10:16 PM IST
Tags: HyperOS 3xiaomi

