Google Launched Gemini 3 Deep Think: How It Works And Easy Steps To Use The Deep Think Feature

Google has launched a new feature inside the Gemini app that focuses on commands that require detail reasoning and careful breakdown. The company has launched Gemini 3 Deep Think. Users who have access to the Ultra tier can access it immediately. The Gemini 3 Deep Think is designed for situations where users need to deliberate analysis rather than rapid responses.

Deep Think builds on Google’s prior work with structured reasoning. The new model runs several reasoning paths at the same time instead of giving a rapid reply. This approach helps when a query involves multiple conditions or when the answer depends on examining different options, for example long-form physics numerical, complex logic problems or planning tasks that needs ordered steps can be benefit from this method. The model processes the options, compares them and moves toward an outcome only after checking the possible routes. The tech giant says that this process will help the system avoid shortcuts and maintain consistent reasoning across longer commands.

Ultra users can access the Deep Think feature in optional mode. It comes alongside the regular chat experience and can be turned on only when a task needs deeper analysis.

How to use Deep Think in the Gemini App

Users can activate the Deep Think feature by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Gemini app on your device

Step 2: Go to the prompt bar where users give prompt.

Step 3: Tap on the “Deep Think” options that appears in the toolbar

Step 4: Select “Gemini 3 Pro” from the model selector that appears

Step 5: Start entering your query, especially if it informs multi-step reasoning, long form, or structured problems.

The company has introduced Deep Think as part of its larger Gemini 3 rollout. The new version of Gemini feature improvements across multimodal tasks, allowing the model to work with text, pictures, videos, and PDFs with stronger consistency. The company has also improved the system’s ability to process long contexts, plan, and handle commands.