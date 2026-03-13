LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

Google has added Gemini-powered ‘Ask Maps’ and Immersive Navigation to Google Maps, enabling conversational trip planning and realistic 3D route guidance.

Google Maps introduces Ai-Powered Ask Maps
Google Maps introduces Ai-Powered Ask Maps

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 13, 2026 10:52:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

US-based tech giant Google is undergoing its biggest transformation on Maps in more than a decade, as the company rolls out a new set of artificial intelligence-powered features designed to make navigation and trip planning more conversational and immersive. 

The key highlight of the update is ‘Ask Maps,’ a new feature powered by Google’s latest Gemini AI models that allows users to ask complex, natural-language questions about places and travel plans directly inside the Maps app. The feature is rolling out now on Android and iOS devices in the United States and India. 

The launch was highlighted by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who shared details on X about the integration of Gemini into Google Maps and described it as a major step toward more intelligent navigation tools. 

You Might Be Interested In

With ‘Ask Maps’, Google Maps shifts from simple location searches to a more conversational experience. Users can tap the ‘Ask Maps’ button and interact with the app through a chat-style interface similar to Gemini. 

Instead of searching one location at a time, users can ask nuanced questions such as finding “the best three-hour family hikes with a place to stop for lunch,” locating a charging spot when a phone battery is low, or identifying public tennis courts with lighting available for night play, as per Google. 

According to the Google blog, the feature relies on a vast dataset that includes information from over 300 million places worldwide and insights from more than 500 million contributors. 

By combining this data with Gemini’s AI capabilities, Google Maps can generate personalised recommendations and visualise them directly on the map. 

Users planning road trips can also ask for suggestions along multi-stop routes. 

The new feature could recommend stopping along the way, returning directions, estimated arrival times and suggestions sourced from community insights. 

‘Ask Maps’ also connects planning to action. Once a destination is selected, users can book reservations, save places lists, share them with friends, or immediately begin navigation. 

Alongside Ask Maps, Google has introduced Immersive Navigation, described as the biggest update to the app’s driving and route guidance experience in over ten years. 

Powered by Gemini models, the feature generates realistic 3D views of roads and surroundings by combining Street View imagery with aerial photos and AI processing. The system recreates buildings, overpasses, crosswalks, traffic lights, and landmarks to provide a clearer sense of the route ahead. 

The goal is to make navigation feel closer to real-world driving conditions and reduce confusion at complex intersections. Maps can also highlight lane guidance, show upcoming turns more clearly and help drivers prepare for merges or exits earlier. 

Additional improvements include broader route previews, updated voice guidance that sounds more conversational, and clearer explanations of alternate route options such as faster toll routes or longer routes with less traffic. 

Immersive Navigation is beginning its rollout in the United States, initially focusing on walking and cycling navigation, with broader expansion planned in the coming months across Android and iOS devices, as well as vehicle platforms like CarPlay and Android Auto, as per Google. 

According to Google, combining the company’s mapping data with Gemini’s AI models fundamentally changes what a digital map can do. 

By turning exploration into a conversation and visualising routes in realistic 3D environments, the company aims to make every day planning, from road trips to local errands, more intuitive and less stressful. 

For users in India and the United States, the update is already available in the Google Maps app, marking what Google calls the beginning of a new era in AI-powered navigation.  

(Input from ANI) 

Also Read: Atlassian Layoffs: Australian Tech Company To Fire 1,600 Employees—AI Expansion And Financial Restructuring, Know How The Company Performed In The Past 5 Years

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ask mapsGoogle GeminiGoogle Maps

RELATED News

WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Under-13 Users: Here Is How The Feature Can Be Set Up In Children’s Phones

Royal Enfield To Launch Its First Electric Bike ‘Flying Flea C6’ With Retro Inspired Design, Belt Drive System, And Magnesium Finned Battery Casing—Check Launch Timeline

Poco Launches C85x 5G With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Unisoc Chipset And 6,300mAh Battery At Just Rs…

What Is Elon Musk’s Macrohard AI Project? How Could It Pose A Threat To Software Companies And White Collar Jobs? Explained

LPG Cylinders Shortage Impact: HCL Offers WFH, Infosys Trims Canteen Menu And IRCTC May Halt Train Meals

LATEST NEWS

US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For ‘Life and Safety’

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

Surat Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Choked To Death By Younger Son And Elder Daughter-in-Law For Opposing Affair, Body Stuffed In Gunny Bag And Dumped Near Temple

UAE Flight Update March 13: Emirates, Etihad Warn Ticket Scams; Check Air India, IndiGo Flights Schedule, Rebooking and Refund for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain

NXT Conclave 2026: PM Modi’s First Remarks On Global Energy Crisis Amid Iran War, Unveils India’s Energy Strategy – What PM Said About Resilient Economy, LPG Panic & Black Marketing

Pakistan Strikes Kabul And Afghanistan Border Regions In Deadly Airstrikes; Kam Air Fuel Depot Near Kandahar Airport Hit, 4 Killed

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media

How To Refill Your LPG Gas Cylinder? Check Indane Booking Number And Method You Need To Know

Kavya Maran Faces Backlash Ahead of IPL 2026 as SRH Lose 100K Instagram Followers Over Abrar Ahmed Signing

Girl Slaps Passenger After Mother-Daughter Refuse to Vacate Middle Seat for Child, Haridwar-Bound Family Forced Off Midway

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning
Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning
Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning
Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

QUICK LINKS