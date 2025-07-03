Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?

If you’ve been eyeing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, now might be the perfect time to make your move. Flipkart is currently offering an impressive discount of up to Rs 30,000 on this premium foldable smartphone, making it one of the best deals available on the market. However, deals like this don’t usually last long, so if you’re interested, it’s worth acting quickly before the offer disappears.

How to Grab the Rs 30,000 Discount on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold originally launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,72,999. Flipkart’s ongoing offer includes a flat Rs 20,000 discount on the phone, bringing the price down to Rs 1,52,999. But that’s not all — if you pay using an HDFC Bank credit card EMI, you’ll get an additional Rs 10,000 off, pushing the effective price even lower. To sweeten the deal further, Flipkart also allows you to trade in your old smartphone for extra savings.

This multi-layered discount makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold much more affordable, especially for those looking to experience Google’s flagship foldable without paying the full price. Just keep in mind that such offers are typically time-sensitive and subject to stock availability, so you should act fast to secure this bargain.

Premium Specs and Features Make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold Worth It

Beyond the discount, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs a lot under its foldable frame. It features a 6.3-inch OLED outer display with a sharp 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The larger 8-inch inner foldable screen offers the same refresh rate and boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. Powered by Google’s latest Tensor G4 chipset, the device promises smooth performance and AI enhancements.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. Both the inner and outer displays include 10MP front cameras for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 4650mAh battery with 45W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day.

Google also adds AI-powered features such as Add Me, Auto Frame, Magic List, and Pixel Studio to enhance your experience. With this blend of cutting-edge hardware, software, and now a tempting price cut, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a foldable phone worth serious consideration but only if you act quickly before this Flipkart deal ends.

