New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Infinix is gearing up to unveil its Hot 60 series, featuring two models: the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ and Hot 60 Pro+. Recently, a leaked hands-on video of the Hot 60 Pro+ made waves online. Now, exclusive images of the Hot 60 5G+ have been revealed by tipster Yogesh Brar via 91mobiles, giving fans a first look at the phone’s design. A standout detail is a dedicated AI button, reminiscent of the OnePlus 13s. While its exact functions remain under wraps, early reports suggest it may offer similar AI-driven customization options.

Sleek Design and Familiar Camera Setup Surface in Exclusive Leaks

The Hot 60 5G+ maintains a vertical, triple-sensor camera module design like its predecessor, complemented by a thin camera strip on the back. The phone’s slim profile and polished finish give it a premium vibe. The leaked render shows a striking Royal Blue variant with a red-bordered camera module and the mysterious side button. Rumors hint at additional color options arriving at launch.

The Mystery Red AI Button Could Redefine User Interaction

The intriguing red side button is believed to be a dedicated AI key, potentially offering customizable functions such as Do Not Disturb mode, flashlight activation, screenshots, or access to AI-powered features like Mind Space. This customizable AI button could be the defining feature of the Hot 60 5G+, positioning it as a standout device in its segment.

Although the official launch date in India remains unconfirmed, anticipation is building as the “5G+” designation highlights the phone’s support for the latest 5G technology. Following the success of the Note 50s 5G+ and Note 50x 5G+, Infinix’s Hot 60 series is poised to make a strong debut in the Indian market very soon.

