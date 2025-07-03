Nothing Confirms Android 16-Based OS 4.0 Launch Before September; Phone (3) To Lead Rollout

Tech company Nothing has made it official that its much-anticipated custom Android skin, Nothing OS 4.0, which is based on Android 16, will launch before the end of September 2025. This is a tremendous leap for the brand, which has not historically been one of the earlier adopters of major Android upgrades.

The announcement came during the launch of the company’s latest flagship phone, Nothing Phone (3), which will be the first phone to receive this Android 16-based update. While this is an exclusive update for Phone (3), the brand will quickly move to include other recent models like Phone (2). However, Nothing Phone (1) is not eligible for this update.

The head of Nothing, Carl Pei, noted during the launch event that the OS change should land to customers “later this autumn”, which is on pace for a Q3 2025 timeline. The Phone (3) will launch with Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, so it is fair to say the upgrade to Nothing OS 4.0 will include some optimizations based on Android 16. Details of the performance improvements have not been disclosed, so we will have to wait for the public release.

Google’s early 2023 release of Android 16 creates obstacles for the historic update timeline. Despite the shift, Nothing appears determined to deliver faster updates this time around. Previously, its Android 15 rollout only began at the end of 2025, although it was completed in a few weeks.

As per sources, beta testing for Nothing OS 4.0 is likely to start soon with select users, giving the public a first look at potential new features.

Phone (3) Specifications and Pricing

Launched as the company’s first “true flagship”, the Nothing Phone (3) boasts an impressive lineup of specs:

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Display: 6.67″ OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1260p resolution

Cameras: Four 50MP lenses

Battery: 5,150 mAh globally, and 5,500 mAh in the Indian variant

OS at launch: Nothing OS 3.5 (based on Android 15)

Future update: Android 16 via Nothing OS 4.0 in Q3

Pricing starts at ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at ₹89,999.

Nothing Headphone (1) Also Debuts

Besides its new smartphone, Nothing also launched its first over-ear headphones, dubbed Nothing Headphone (1), priced at ₹21,999. This expands the company’s entry into the audio space, complementing its existing range of earbuds.

What to Expect from Nothing OS 4.0

While the brand did not announce specific details for the features on the Nothing OS 4.0, users can expect to see the main improvements of Android 16. These include:

Enhanced privacy features

Performance enhancements

A new user interface

More specifics are likely to surface once beta testing begins.

Nothing’s faster rollout and long-term commitment five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security patches signal a maturing strategy for software support, aligning it with premium Android brands.

