LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump Bloomberg 2025 list latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

Gemini 3 Flash: Google has stepped up its AI rollout with the release of Gemini 3 Flash, a faster and more efficient model designed for everyday use. The launch follows recent debut of the Gemini 3 Pro and marks a wider push to bring the latest generation of Gemini models across Google’s products, including the Gemini app, Search, and developer platforms.

Google Unveils 'Gemini 3 Flash' With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency (Pic Credits: Facebook)
Google Unveils 'Gemini 3 Flash' With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency (Pic Credits: Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 18, 2025 00:07:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

Gemini 3 Flash: Google has stepped up its AI rollout with the release of Gemini 3 Flash, a faster and more efficient model designed for everyday use. The launch follows the recent debut of Gemini 3 Pro and marks a wider push to bring the latest generation of Gemini models across Google’s products, including the Gemini app, Search, and developer platforms.

The new Flash model is available immediately through the Gemini API, Vertex AI, AI Studio, and Antigravity, while also becoming the default experience for many users.

Faster Performance, Stronger Benchmarks

According to Google, Gemini 3 Flash delivers clear gains over its predecessor, Gemini 2.5 Flash, particularly in reasoning, general knowledge, and advanced domain tests. The company says the model shows modest improvements in standard academic benchmarks and a much larger jump in complex evaluations such as Humanity’s Last Exam (HLE), where it scored 33.7% without tool use, placing it close to Gemini 3 Pro.

Google also highlights stronger results in coding-related tests. In the widely used SWE-Bench Verified, Gemini 3 Flash recorded a significant improvement compared to the earlier Flash model, narrowing the gap with Pro-tier models. General knowledge accuracy has also improved sharply, making the new model less prone to factual errors.

Closer To Pro Models, At Lower Cost

While Gemini 3 Pro remains Google’s most capable offering, Gemini 3 Flash now performs much closer to the Pro tier while running workloads up to three times faster, the company says. It also retains advanced features such as interactive simulations and multimodal content generation.

For developers, the pricing reflects its middle-ground position. Gemini 3 Flash costs $0.50 per million input tokens and $3 per million output tokens, making it more affordable than Pro models, though slightly pricier than the previous Flash generation. By comparison, Gemini 3 Pro is priced at $2 per million input tokens and $12 per million output tokens.

Default Model In Gemini App And AI Search

To simplify model selection, Google is making Gemini 3 Flash the default model in the Gemini app and web interface. It will power both the “Fast” setting and the “Thinking” mode, which uses simulated reasoning to improve responses. Gemini 3 Pro will continue to be available as an option for users who want higher capability.

The Flash model is also rolling out to Google Search’s AI Mode, where it will become the default engine. This means free users are expected to see noticeable performance improvements when interacting with AI-powered search features. AI Overviews will continue to dynamically choose models based on task complexity, with faster models likely handling simpler queries.

Google confirmed that Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Pro Image will also expand within AI Mode, particularly for US-based users. While free access will have usage limits, Pro and Ultra subscribers will receive significantly higher allowances.

With Gemini 3 Flash, Google is positioning a faster, more capable AI model as the new baseline—aiming to balance performance, cost, and scale as it accelerates the Gemini 3 rollout.

ALSO READ: What Are ELVs Or End-Of-Life Vehicles And How Can You Save Up To Rs 90000 While Scrapping Your Old Vehicles

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 12:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aiAI ModeAI Studioantigravityartificial intelligencegeminigemini 3Gemini 3 Flashgemini 3 modelgemini 3 proGemini APIGemini appGoogleVertex AI

RELATED News

Bharat Taxi Delhi Debut On January 1: Big Challenge For Ola, Uber As It Offers Fair Prices To Commuters, More Benefits For Drivers

Amazon Sale Brings Massive Offers: Grab Up To 49% Off On Laptops, Heavy Discounts On iPad, Headphones, Smartwatches And Much More

Get Up To Rs. 3.65 Lakh Off On Your New Kia Car, Company Launches ‘Inspiring December’ Campaign, Check Limited-Time Offer Here

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

Triumph Tracker 400 Launched In UK: Know About Updated Engine, Design And Launch Date In India

LATEST NEWS

World’s Richest Families: Ambanis Are The Only Indian Family To Make Cut On Bloomberg’s 2025 Ranking

THIS Brown University Student Is Being Linked To Shooting Who Killed Multiple People, Online Profile Of First-Year Palestinian Refugee Gets ‘Scrubbed’ Amid Manhunt

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Fog

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

Pornhub Data Breach: This Hacking Group Is Demanding Ransom From Premium Users Of Sex Site

Pornhub Suffers Massive Data Breach: Should The Adult Site’s Members Be Worried?

Pornhub Data Breach: Is It Safe To Watch Porn On This Adult Site Now?

A month after announcing 14,000 layoffs, Amazon goes for biggest job cuts in Luxembourg, calls it a ‘routine process’

PM Modi Hails Ethiopia Visit As ‘Truly Memorable’, Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties

Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled? Who Wins If The Match Is Called Off

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency
Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency
Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency
Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

QUICK LINKS