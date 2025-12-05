LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Workspace AI Studio: How To Build Your Own Assistant Without Coding, Learn In Easy Steps

Google Workspace AI Studio: How To Build Your Own Assistant Without Coding, Learn In Easy Steps

Google has launched its new feature in Google Workspace through which users can create custom AI agents in easy steps without any coding and can automate their business.

Google launched custom AI agent Workspace studio, credit: X/GoogleWorkspace
Google launched custom AI agent Workspace studio, credit: X/GoogleWorkspace

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 5, 2025 20:53:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Workspace AI Studio: How To Build Your Own Assistant Without Coding, Learn In Easy Steps

Google has introduced Google Workspace AI Studio. This is a platform designed to automate business tasks with Artificial Intelligence, without the need for coding. The recently launched Workspace AI studio uses the Gemini 3 model. Through this tool, the employees can create custom AI agents using simple and natural language prompts.  

This feature aims to make AI automation accessible to a wider audience under the Google workspace environment. The newly launched feature offers a user-friendly experience allowing users to define goals and connect actions across different applications. 

Steps to build an AI assistant  

Users can easily build AI assistance. This process involves a no-code process in the Workspace AI Studio. 

Step 1:  Go to the Google workspace studio website and select the purpose of AI automation such as summarizing e-mails or processing invoices.  

Step 2:  command the desired automation in a simple language. The Gemini 3 model will interpret user’s instructions to build the agent’s logic, for example “when a customer query email arrives with subject line “Product related”, automatically flag it and draft a priority response. 

Step 3:  Configure triggers and actions, use “Staters”, triggers like “when meeting is scheduled and “Steps”, action like “create a shared document” to integrate with Google workspace apps and third-party services. 

Step 4:  Test the custom AI agent, use feedback to adjust the prompts until the automation works correctly.  
 
Step 5:  Once the AI agent is working, users can manage and share it with team members, integrating it into the workflow. 

The Google Workspace AI studio changes how businesses can automate their tasks without using any complex code. The tech giant enables users to customize AI to their specific needs and helps them to empower organizations to impower efficiency without hiring a developer. The ease of such platforms also promotes culture of experimentation and creativity, encouraging businesses to use AI. 

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 8:53 PM IST
Google Workspace AI Studio: How To Build Your Own Assistant Without Coding, Learn In Easy Steps

