Happy New Year 2026: How To Create And Share WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes And Images

Happy New Year 2026: With over two billion users globally, WhatsApp remains one of the most popular ways to connect with friends and family during festive occasions. As the New Year 2026 celebrations begin, the Meta-owned messaging platform offers multiple tools, from ready-made stickers to AI-generated images to help users share greetings instantly and creatively.

How To Send New Year 2026 Stickers On WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s in-built sticker library makes it easy to send festive greetings without downloading third-party apps. Open an individual or group chat. Tap the emoji icon in the message bar and switch to the Stickers tab. Click on the ‘+’ (Plus) icon to explore available sticker packs. Search for “Happy New Year” stickers and add the pack to your collection. Select and send the sticker to instantly share New Year cheer.

Creating Personalised New Year 2026 Wishes Using Meta AI

Personalised wishes are gaining popularity, with many users turning to AI tools for custom visuals. WhatsApp’s Meta AI feature allows users to generate unique New Year images within the app.

Open the chat where you want to send the greeting. Tap the file/attachment icon next to the camera button. Select “AI Images” and enter a prompt describing your desired New Year visual. Generate, preview and send the image directly in the chat.

Users can experiment with prompts featuring fireworks, countdowns, family celebrations, futuristic themes or peaceful nature scenes, all customised with “Happy New Year 2026” messages.

Customisation And Animation Options

Meta AI also allows users to tweak prompts for different styles, moods and colour themes. In addition, selected AI-generated images can be animated for free, adding movement and visual flair to New Year wishes. As digital celebrations continue to grow, WhatsApp’s stickers and AI tools offer quick, creative ways to ring in 2026 with personalised greetings.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks