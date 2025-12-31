LIVE TV
OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15's 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is building its new flagship OnePlus 16. The early leaks of the phone has started circulating on internet which suggest a 200MP camera upgrade.

Oneplus 16
Oneplus 16

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 31, 2025 18:27:10 IST

OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

The OnePlus 15 has been launched recently, and leaks and rumors about OnePlus 16 have started circulating. The OnePlus 16 is going to be the next big flagship from the house of OnePlus. 

As per the super early leaks, media reports that the OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a 200-megapixel camera sensor. This camera sensor would bring the phone in the line with best of its Chinese counterparts such as Oppo Find X9 Pro and the Vivo X300 Pro. 

OnePlus 16 expected camera 

The experts and media reports say that the Oppo Find N6 and the OnePlus 16 could end up sharing the same camera module for their main and telephoto camera sensor. 

OnePlus 15 Camera specification 

The OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find N5 also share the LYT-700 main camera whereas the telephoto camera uses the Samsung JN5 sensor. The OnePlus 15 has brought a major camera and design upgrade. The camera of the device is significant because OnePlus has moved away from Hasselblad instead of its own DetailMax engine. Users also get a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter and for selfie and video calling the phone features a 32MP camera 

The OnePlus 16 is highly expected to carry a triple camera setup as well. However, the camera sensor could be different as per the leaked report. There is still long way to go before the OnePlus 16 launches, the launch is expected in late 2026 whereas the India launch is likely to happen much later. 

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 6:27 PM IST
OnePlus OnePlus 16

OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

QUICK LINKS