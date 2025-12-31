Motorola Signature Debuts On January 7 With Premium Design And Display: Check Processor, Software, And Price

Motorola Signature Design and display

The Motorola Signature is all set to stand out with a sophisticated fabric finish rear panel. The phone features a flat display with uniform, Ultra-slim bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera for selfie and video callings.

Motorola Signature Camera, Performance and OS

Motorola is trying to position its flagship phone as a camera centric device. The officially released image exposes the rear camera lineup which confirms the inclusion of a periscope telephoto lens, a feature which is typically reserved only for top tier flagship phones. The experts and media reports suggest that the upcoming phone will offer high-quality optical zoom and enhanced long-range capabilities.

The company promises top-of-the-line performance for its upcoming flagship. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench, where it delivered impressive scores of 2,854 in single core and 9,411 in multi-core tests. The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, featuring two cores at 3.80GHz and six cores at 3.32GHz and Andreno 829 Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) paired with 16 GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 16 which makes it one of the first devices to come with the latest OS version out of the box. Motorola Signature Price

The price and other features of the phone have not been disclosed yet. However, the Motorola Signature is shaping up to be a major contender in the 2026 flagship race. Also Read: Paytm Gets New Rival? Say Hello To RediffPay, India’s First Indian-owned UPI App, Which Also Promises Credit Lines And Financial Services

