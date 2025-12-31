LIVE TV
Motorola Signature Debuts On January 7 With Premium Design And Display: Check Processor, Software, And Price

The Motorola is all set to launch its new flagship phone on January 7, 2026. The phone will feature premium design and display with powerful processor. The company is positioning the phone as camera centric phone.

Motorola Signature to debut on 7 January
Motorola Signature to debut on 7 January

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 31, 2025 12:48:37 IST

Motorola Signature Debuts On January 7 With Premium Design And Display: Check Processor, Software, And Price

Motorola has officially confirmed that its latest premium phone, the Motorola Signature will launch in India on 7th January 2026. Prior to launching, the company has teased the handset design via social media post and a dedicated microsite on e-commerce platform Flipkart. However, the company’s full specifications and features are still not officially announced. 

Motorola Signature Design and display 

The Motorola Signature is all set to stand out with a sophisticated fabric finish rear panel. The phone features a flat display with uniform, Ultra-slim bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera for selfie and video callings. 

The Volume rocker and power ON/OFF button are placed on the right edge. The company has added a new physical button on the left side of frame; the experts believe that this could be a dedicated shutter button for camera, a customizable shortcut key, or a specialized button for AI-driven functions. 

Motorola Signature Camera, Performance and OS 

Motorola is trying to position its flagship phone as a camera centric device. The officially released image exposes the rear camera lineup which confirms the inclusion of a periscope telephoto lens, a feature which is typically reserved only for top tier flagship phones. The experts and media reports suggest that the upcoming phone will offer high-quality optical zoom and enhanced long-range capabilities. 

The company promises top-of-the-line performance for its upcoming flagship. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench, where it delivered impressive scores of 2,854 in single core and 9,411 in multi-core tests. The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, featuring two cores at 3.80GHz and six cores at 3.32GHz and Andreno 829 Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) paired with 16 GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 16 which makes it one of the first devices to come with the latest OS version out of the box. 

Motorola Signature Price

The price and other features of the phone have not been disclosed yet. However, the Motorola Signature is shaping up to be a major contender in the 2026 flagship race. 

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS