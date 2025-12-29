Paytm Gets New Rival? Say Hello To RediffPay, India’s First Indian-owned UPI App, Which Also Promises Credit Lines And Financial Services

The company is gearing up to launch India’s first UPI app built around financial-wellness-customer-centric UPI payment app designed to promote saving, investing, and responsible access to credit.



On Monday, the company started the CUG testing as it gears up to enter the UPI ecosystem. The government’s approval is a major milestone for the company. It allows the company to extend secure, interoperable UPI services through RediffPay and help to broaden financial inclusion while delivering simple, intuitive digital payment experience for users across the country. How RediffPay is different



The application will also support Credit Line on UPI, which will expand the formal credit especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 and smaller towns and cities. Under the NPCI’s Credit Line on UPI framework, users can make merchant payments up to Rs.1,00,000 per day and withdraw up to Rs.10,000 in cash via pre-approved credit lines, helping bring new-to-credit consumers into the formal economy through micro-credit for everyday purchases.

The company is further planning to onboard small, micro, mid and large merchants across India by offering RediffPay UPI QR code enable POS solution with integrated merchant credit demand into its UPI ecosystem.