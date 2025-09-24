LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Here's How Google Gemini AI Can Help With Playing Games On Your Phone!

Here’s How Google Gemini AI Can Help With Playing Games On Your Phone!

Google will firstly offer compatibility and enhanced immersion on Android and PC to the titles of EA and Netmarble, but will soon seek to expand the list of mobile and computer games.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 24, 2025 19:09:14 IST

Google has added a new application called Play Games Sidekick, which has been combined with its Gemini AI assistant, to improve the process of playing games in Android phones. This in game overlay enables the players to communicate with Gemini live through voice commands when they need some real time assistance on gaming tips and tricks without stopping their gameplay. The AI examines the current game session and gives out audio instructions. Moreover, the overlay consists of screen shots, screen recording, YouTube streaming, achievement viewing, and game statistics. This invention allows the Android users to have a more flawless and accommodating gaming experience.

How Can Google Gemini AI Can Help With Playing Games On Your Phone?

First, the AI gaming assistant will assist in such games as EA and Netmarble, such as Star Wars,  Galaxy of Heroes, FC Mobile, and Solo Leveling Arise. Google intends to add compatibility of more games in the next few months. The gaming additions are included in more extensive Play Store modifications unveiled Tuesday, such as a redesigned Apps tab with AI based search features and individual content spaces. Goals such as finding a home could now be typed by the users to explore the applications of interest instead of specifying the app names. Google is also introducing a system of unified gaming profiles that records both Android and PC based achievements and statistics with AI generated profile photos. The company also implemented gaming forums where gamers have the opportunity to post questions and answers on the pages of game stores. The Play Games Sidekick functionality is similar to the Microsoft Gaming Copilot that is available on both Xbox and Windows 11 and does offer comparable AI assistance. Play Games Play Games available on PC under Google, with more than 200000 mobile titles, officially leaves beta today, three years after development.

QUICK LINKS