Home > Tech and Auto > Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Set To Debut With Triple Camera, 5,500mAh Battery And Lightweight Design, Check Launch Date Here

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Set To Debut With Triple Camera, 5,500mAh Battery And Lightweight Design, Check Launch Date Here

Chinese tech giant Honor has confirmed the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, a thin and lightweight flagship joining the Magic 8 lineup. The phone is set to launch in China on January 19, 2026.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air to launch in China, credit: X
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air to launch in China, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 9, 2026 16:38:17 IST

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Set To Debut With Triple Camera, 5,500mAh Battery And Lightweight Design, Check Launch Date Here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor has confirmed a new smartphone that will join Magic 8 lineup, the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air. This new smartphone will be unveiled in China in the fourth week of January.  

The company has not yet announced the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone, but a media report suggests multiple features and specifications of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, revealing its design, colourways, and dimensions. It is also claimed in the report that the upcoming smartphone will be a thin and light variant of the Magic 8 Pro.  

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch  

The smartphone manufacturer announced on microblogging platform Weibo that Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will be launched in China on 19th January 2026.The company announced the phone with tagline “Pro in the Air”. The tagline suggests that the phone will pack the pro model’s performance in a thin and light form factor. The brand is expecting to reveal more details about the upcoming handset in the coming days. 

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air leaks  

Media reports and experts have shared the real-life images and renders of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, revealing its colourways and design. As per the report the phone will come in orange, purple, black, and white colour shades. The images appear to feature a triple rear camera setup with a horizontal pilled shaped module. The rear panel is also shown to feature a dual LED flash unit, placed under the deco. Honor branding will appear at the bottom of the rear panel. 

The upcoming phone is expected to sport a flat metal frame. A USB Type-C port is also visible on the bottom, whereas the volume and the power button could be placed on the right side of the phone. The experts also claim that the handset will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery. 

The price and other features have not been revealed yet. The company may reveal the details near the launch date. The phone will initially launch in China and there are no claims and reports regarding the global or India launch.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HonorHonor Magic 8 Pro Air

