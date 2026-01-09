Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Set To Debut With Triple Camera, 5,500mAh Battery And Lightweight Design, Check Launch Date Here

The company has not yet announced the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone, but a media report suggests multiple features and specifications of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, revealing its design, colourways, and dimensions. It is also claimed in the report that the upcoming smartphone will be a thin and light variant of the Magic 8 Pro.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air leaks

Media reports and experts have shared the real-life images and renders of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, revealing its colourways and design. As per the report the phone will come in orange, purple, black, and white colour shades. The images appear to feature a triple rear camera setup with a horizontal pilled shaped module. The rear panel is also shown to feature a dual LED flash unit, placed under the deco. Honor branding will appear at the bottom of the rear panel.

The upcoming phone is expected to sport a flat metal frame. A USB Type-C port is also visible on the bottom, whereas the volume and the power button could be placed on the right side of the phone. The experts also claim that the handset will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery.

The price and other features have not been revealed yet. The company may reveal the details near the launch date. The phone will initially launch in China and there are no claims and reports regarding the global or India launch. Also Read: Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

