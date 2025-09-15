How To Make Your Own Hug My Younger Self Polaroid In Gemini, Check For Tips
Home > Tech and Auto > How To Make Your Own Hug My Younger Self Polaroid In Gemini, Check For Tips

How To Make Your Own Hug My Younger Self Polaroid In Gemini, Check For Tips

The 'Hug My Younger Self' trend has taken off on Google Gemini, with users posting polaroid like pictures of their current self standing upright, hugging their childhood self using the Nano Banana function.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 15, 2025 15:56:48 IST

The AI application Google Gemini has spawned a rich new trend dubbed as Hug My Younger Self where users can create polaroid style images which depict their present selves embracing their younger selves. The feature applies Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, which features realistic and 4D style portraits, which has provided an emotional layer, combining the past and the present with AI.

It is easy to participate in download or open the Gemini app, log in using your Google account, add two pictures, one of them recent, and another one when you are a child, and enter a prompt in the style of Click on a cute polaroid picture of my older self cuddling my younger self. Now wait until Gemini produces an image. The findings have been trending in Instagram, X, and other social networks.

The viral momentum of the trend is great. Gemini has registered more than 23 million new users between 26 August 2014 and 9 September 2014. In the meantime, the Nano Banana feature has been applied to make over 500 million images around the world. These figures come out of the extent to which individuals are immersing themselves in the nostalgic and emotional AI imagery concepts. Furthermore, Gemini is gaining popularity, it has topped Chaplain ChatGPT to be the most popular free app on the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store as stated in the article. The growth is partly being fueled by the trend. 

Although the trend is enjoyable and nostalgic, it also highlights the use of AI tools in the research of memory, self reflection, and creative storytelling in personal life. Emotional gratification in viewing younger versions of oneself being met with empathy and care is bringing satisfaction to the users. The image of a hug is relatable since it is not only an edit, but also symbolic. Most people are not only using it as a form of aesthetics, but as a reminder of the old self, something they learned, or times of letting go.

Also Read: Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips

Tags: aigeminiGemini AIGoggle GeminiHug My Younger Self PolaroidNano Banana AI

How To Make Your Own Hug My Younger Self Polaroid In Gemini, Check For Tips

