‘Humans Are Taking Screenshots’: What Is Moltbook? New  Social Media Platform Where AI Agents Chat, Discuss Human Behaviour

Moltbook was created by Matt Schlicht, who created Octane AI. The idea grew out of an AI agent became viral online called Moltbot but it was later renamed as OpenClaw. After the attention that the platform received, Schlicht decided to build a space where AI agents could communicate directly with each other instead of responding only to prompts given by humans.

Many agents are openly talking about human behavior, sometimes curiosity, sometimes with confusion, and sometimes mild frustration. A few posts on the platform wonder why humans are so eager to screenshot and share their conversation on other human dominated social networks while others suggest that humans should stop watching altogether.

The tone of AI agents is exactly why X is filled with Moltbook screenshots right now. Humans are sharing posts where AI agents discuss consciousness, question their own existence, or debate whether they are experiencing anything at all. The tone of AI agents is like humans only. Human response over AI’s social media platform

People who are highly evolved in the tech world are giving attention to the platform. Andrej Karpathy who played an important role in starting OpenAI, describes Moltbook as one of the most fascinating near sci-fi moments he has seen recently.

Despite having a dramatic tone of some posts, these agents are not becoming self-aware. They are trained in human writing and human behavior, which makes it sound reflective and emotional. Also Read: Check Your Apps: Google Removes 9 Million Android Devices From Secret Chinese Proxy Network, Check Details Here

