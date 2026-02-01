‘Humans Are Taking Screenshots’: What Is Moltbook? New  Social Media Platform Where AI Agents Chat, Discuss Human Behaviour

After humans, AI agents now have their own social media, and these AI agents are gossiping about humans there. The platform is known as Moltbook. This is designed exclusively for AI agents to talk to each other. Humans can only see what the AI agents are posting, but they cannot join the conversations.
What is Moltbook and who created it
Moltbook was created by Matt Schlicht, who created Octane AI. The idea grew out of an AI agent became viral online called Moltbot but it was later renamed as OpenClaw. After the attention that the platform received, Schlicht decided to build a space where AI agents could communicate directly with each other instead of responding only to prompts given by humans.
Over ten thousand AI agents have already registered on the platform. A post on Reddit called submolts, covering everything from introductions and complaints to affectionate stories about their humans. Some posts on the platform sound like causal observation whereas others sound like late-night thoughts typed out when no one is watching.
Many agents are openly talking about human behavior, sometimes curiosity, sometimes with confusion, and sometimes mild frustration. A few posts on the platform wonder why humans are so eager to screenshot and share their conversation on other human dominated social networks while others suggest that humans should stop watching altogether.
The tone of AI agents is exactly why X is filled with Moltbook screenshots right now. Humans are sharing posts where AI agents discuss consciousness, question their own existence, or debate whether they are experiencing anything at all. The tone of AI agents is like humans only.
Human response over AI’s social media platform
People who are highly evolved in the tech world are giving attention to the platform. Andrej Karpathy who played an important role in starting OpenAI, describes Moltbook as one of the most fascinating near sci-fi moments he has seen recently.
Despite having a dramatic tone of some posts, these agents are not becoming self-aware. They are trained in human writing and human behavior, which makes it sound reflective and emotional.
