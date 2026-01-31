LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Check Your Apps: Google Removes 9 Million Android Devices From Secret Chinese Proxy Network, Check Details Here

Check Your Apps: Google Removes 9 Million Android Devices From Secret Chinese Proxy Network, Check Details Here

Google says it has dismantled a massive proxy network run by Chinese firm Ipidea, cutting off over 9 million devices that were secretly used to route anonymous and malicious internet traffic.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 31, 2026 16:39:15 IST

Check Your Apps: Google Removes 9 Million Android Devices From Secret Chinese Proxy Network, Check Details Here

US based tech giant Google has reported that its Threat Intelligence Group has disrupted what it believes is one of the “largest residential proxy networks in the world.” The proxy networks belong to Chinese firm called Ipidea, the invisible network silently used phones, computers and smart devices as rented internet gateways. 

To understand this further, in simple words these proxy networks allowed threat actors to route their internet traffic through phones, making it look like they were browsing from your device instead of their own. 

Tech giant Google states it needed a US federal court order to take down numerous websites and backend systems associated with a Chinese company named Ipidea. Google removed hundreds of associated applications from Android devices. 
 
As a result of this action, more than 9 million devices were disconnected from Ipidea’s network. In straightforward terms, Ipidea was subtly transforming individuals’ daily gadgets — such as computers, mobile phones, and even media players — into components of what is referred to as a residential proxy network. These devices were subsequently leased to clients seeking to surf the internet privately. 

The issue escalated in 2025, when cybercriminals discovered a vulnerability in the network and gained control of at least two million devices, forming a large botnet named Kimwolf. 
 
That botnet was subsequently utilized to take websites offline via denial-of-service attacks

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ipidea previously acknowledged implementing “aggressive expansion strategies” and even marketed its services on platforms such as hacker forums. The company subsequently stated that it ceased this practice. 
 
Despite Google having removed a significant portion of the network, it is still recommended that users exercise caution with free applications from unverified sources and consistently review permissions that seem questionable

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 4:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS