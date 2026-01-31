Check Your Apps: Google Removes 9 Million Android Devices From Secret Chinese Proxy Network, Check Details Here

US based tech giant Google has reported that its Threat Intelligence Group has disrupted what it believes is one of the “largest residential proxy networks in the world.” The proxy networks belong to Chinese firm called Ipidea, the invisible network silently used phones, computers and smart devices as rented internet gateways.

To understand this further, in simple words these proxy networks allowed threat actors to route their internet traffic through phones, making it look like they were browsing from your device instead of their own.

Tech giant Google states it needed a US federal court order to take down numerous websites and backend systems associated with a Chinese company named Ipidea. Google removed hundreds of associated applications from Android devices.



As a result of this action, more than 9 million devices were disconnected from Ipidea’s network. In straightforward terms, Ipidea was subtly transforming individuals’ daily gadgets — such as computers, mobile phones, and even media players — into components of what is referred to as a residential proxy network. These devices were subsequently leased to clients seeking to surf the internet privately.



The issue escalated in 2025, when cybercriminals discovered a vulnerability in the network and gained control of at least two million devices, forming a large botnet named Kimwolf.



That botnet was subsequently utilized to take websites offline via denial-of-service attacks

