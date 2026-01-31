LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

Samsung has confirmed AI-powered AR glasses for 2026, positioning them against Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses and working closely with Google on the experience.

samsung AR glasses, credit: X
samsung AR glasses, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 31, 2026 14:28:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

South Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed new gadgets which will be launched in 2026. Among the upcoming gadgets, the AR glasses segment is one of them. The company has teased its plans to look beyond phones, and in implementation of plans the company has launched the XR headset in the market for select regions. 

You Might Be Interested In

The company has confirmed the product, and it will be lining up alongside the Meta Ray Ban smart glasses with its own version. The device will be launched this year. However, the company has not specified the details regarding the launch timeline. 

Samsung AR Glasses with AI expectations 

The company has recently claimed that Samsung is gearing up to deliver rich, multimodal AI experiences with its next-generation AR Glasses. This did not clarify that the device will come equipped with a display, but AI experience means Google will have a big say on how this product shapes up and how it will function. 

You Might Be Interested In

The company’s first AR glasses are not expected to feature a built-in display and work more as a secondary paired device with a phone. The device will allow users to record videos, capture pictures, listen to music, and even make phone calls.  

The device is expected to be powered by the Android XR platform. The glasses will feature Gemini out of the box and other apps from the Android ecosystem to work seamlessly. 

Also Read: Attention Bumble And Match Users: Dating Apps Hit by Cyberattack. Find Out Who Is Behind The Attack And If Your Data Is Safe

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 2:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: samsungSamsung AR glassSamsung Glasses

RELATED News

Samsung Launches New F70 Series In India For Content Creators On A Budget—Check Launch Date, Pricing, And Details

iPhone 17e To Debut Soon In India: 48 MP Camera With OIS, New Vibrant Colours, Check Launch Date And Price

Realme Launched P4 Power With Massive 10,001mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera, And HyperGlow Display At Rs…

Attention Bumble And Match Users: Dating Apps Hit by Cyberattack. Find Out Who Is Behind The Attack And If Your Data Is Safe

Airtel Partners With Adobe: Get A Free One-Year Subscription Worth Rs.4,000 To Design Graphics And Edit Videos, Check How To Get Benefits

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Shock: Pat Cummins Ruled Out, Steve Smith Omitted — Check Australia’s Final Squad

‘Chand Mera Dil’: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside

Sunday Kings Play: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz – Who Will Win Australian Open 2026 Final? Match Preview And Head-To-Head Record

Lucknow Horror: Retired Air Force Officer Shot By Unidentified Assailant At Restaurant, 60-Year-Old Battling For Life – What We Know

Grammys 2026: When, Where, And How To Watch The 68th Edition Live In India – Full Details

Epstein Files: Donald Trump Accused Of Measuring Kids Genitals With Fingers, Woman Allegedly Bit Him After Forced Oral Sex

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 RELEASED For February 2nd, 3rd Exams: Here’s How To Download, Link, Steps, And Important Details

Winner Takes It All: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina – Australian Open 2026 Final Prize Money Revealed, Everything You Need to Know

Power Tussle In NCP? After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Pawar Vs Pawar Erupts – Is Sunetra Pawar’s ‘Hasty’ Swearing-In An Attempt To Block Sharad Pawar’s NCP Comeback?

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date
Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date
Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date
Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS