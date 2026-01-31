Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

South Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed new gadgets which will be launched in 2026. Among the upcoming gadgets, the AR glasses segment is one of them. The company has teased its plans to look beyond phones, and in implementation of plans the company has launched the XR headset in the market for select regions.
The company has confirmed the product, and it will be lining up alongside the Meta Ray Ban smart glasses with its own version. The device will be launched this year. However, the company has not specified the details regarding the launch timeline.
Samsung AR Glasses with AI expectations
The company has recently claimed that Samsung is gearing up to deliver rich, multimodal AI experiences with its next-generation AR Glasses. This did not clarify that the device will come equipped with a display, but AI experience means Google will have a big say on how this product shapes up and how it will function.
The company’s first AR glasses are not expected to feature a built-in display and work more as a secondary paired device with a phone. The device will allow users to record videos, capture pictures, listen to music, and even make phone calls.
The device is expected to be powered by the Android XR platform. The glasses will feature Gemini out of the box and other apps from the Android ecosystem to work seamlessly.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed