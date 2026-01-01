LIVE TV
Ice, I-Pill, And Bhujia: India's Viral New Year's Eve Online Shopping List Revealed

Ice, I-Pill, And Bhujia: India's Viral New Year's Eve Online Shopping List Revealed

The Indians had party hard on 31st December 2025, New Year Eve. The quick commerce platforms have revealed the shopping list of Indian who have ordered on such platforms.

Swiggy Instamart orders, credit: ANI
Swiggy Instamart orders, credit: ANI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 1, 2026 17:17:50 IST

Ice, I-Pill, And Bhujia: India’s Viral New Year’s Eve Online Shopping List Revealed

India celebrated the New Year eve with a wave of excitement, the Indians hosted house parties and celebrations took center stage on New Year’s Eve. The data from India’s top quick commerce and food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and other reveals a night of stocking up on party essentials like chips, soft drink, ice cubes, and other things to set up the festive mood across India.  

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, and Phani Kishan A, co-founder Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart shared the information on X giving updates on the most ordered item from their platforms. 



What Indians ordered on 31st December 

Snacks led the pack as the top party staples. Blinkit reported 2.3 lakh orders of aloo bhujia packet by 8 PM on 31st December whereas Swiggy Instamart saw a skyrocket graph in the chips order. 853 chips per minute were ordered on the platform around 7:30 PM. The top trending searches on the platform was milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, and paneer. 

Ice cubes and cold drinks were other party essentials that flew off the virtual shelves. Quick commerce platform Blinkit delivered 6,834 packets of ice cubes by 8PM whereas BigBasket recorded a 1290% increase in ice cube orders. 

Apart from this Non-alcoholic beverage also saw a boom, with BigBasket reporting a 552% increase in sales, while disposable cups and plates saw a 325% rise. The soda and mocktail sales followed suit with over 200% growth. 

Apart from these items people also aggressively purchased condoms, i-pill, Slice cake, and Ale on New Year eve 

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 5:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

