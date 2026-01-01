Ice, I-Pill, And Bhujia: India’s Viral New Year’s Eve Online Shopping List Revealed

India celebrated the New Year eve with a wave of excitement, the Indians hosted house parties and celebrations took center stage on New Year’s Eve. The data from India’s top quick commerce and food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and other reveals a night of stocking up on party essentials like chips, soft drink, ice cubes, and other things to set up the festive mood across India.
Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, and Phani Kishan A, co-founder Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart shared the information on X giving updates on the most ordered item from their platforms.
This NYE, Bhubaneswar and Mangaluru are stealing the spotlight as our busiest new cities! 🎉
Top orders? Chocolates, chips, & soft drinks. Celebrations are in full swing already!
A user in Bhubaneswar is already prepping for the new year having bought 12k worth protein bars 💪
— Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) December 31, 2024
What Indians ordered on 31st December
Snacks led the pack as the top party staples. Blinkit reported 2.3 lakh orders of aloo bhujia packet by 8 PM on 31st December whereas Swiggy Instamart saw a skyrocket graph in the chips order. 853 chips per minute were ordered on the platform around 7:30 PM. The top trending searches on the platform was milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, and paneer.
Ice cubes and cold drinks were other party essentials that flew off the virtual shelves. Quick commerce platform Blinkit delivered 6,834 packets of ice cubes by 8PM whereas BigBasket recorded a 1290% increase in ice cube orders.
Apart from this Non-alcoholic beverage also saw a boom, with BigBasket reporting a 552% increase in sales, while disposable cups and plates saw a 325% rise. The soda and mocktail sales followed suit with over 200% growth.
Apart from these items people also aggressively purchased condoms, i-pill, Slice cake, and Ale on New Year eve
Also Read: Happy New Year 2026: How To Create And Share WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes And Images
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed