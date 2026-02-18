LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’

The AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi has turned into a mega success. Praise is pouring in for the smooth entry, high footfall, and vibrant startup showcases, highlighting organisers’ meticulous planning. Tech leaders and attendees are calling it a “Digital India–like moment” for AI adoption.

AI Impact Summit 2026 extended as organisers impress with flawless execution, high footfall, and stellar startup showcases. Photo: ANI.
AI Impact Summit 2026 extended as organisers impress with flawless execution, high footfall, and stellar startup showcases. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 18, 2026 15:41:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’

The AI Impact Summit 2026, one of the world’s largest gatherings on artificial intelligence, held in New Delhi, has witnessed unprecedented response, prompting organisers to extend the event by an extra day. Originally scheduled to conclude this week, the summit will now continue until February 21 at Bharat Mandapam, after receiving overwhelming public and industry interest. To accommodate the unprecedented surge, organisers have also announced longer visiting hours.

Tech Leaders Praise AI Impact Summit 2026

The scale of the summit has received widespread praise from across the country as well as globally. Tech leaders and visitors have praised the organisers for smoother entry, high footfall, and vibrant energy across startup booths.

Rajan Anandan, Managing Director of Peak XV Partners, shared his experience on X, highlighting the huge number of attendees who visited the summit on day one.

You Might Be Interested In

“Fun fact: the number of attendees at the @SarvamAI launch at the #IndiaAISummit2026 is higher than the total number of attendees at the entire AI Summit in Paris in 2025!” Rajan said.

Bengaluru-based AI startup founder Dhananjay Yadav lauded Delhi Police for being “extremely proactive and supportive,” noting smoother entry, high footfall, and vibrant energy across startup booths. He highlighted the affordability of exhibiting at the summit, saying, “a five-day pod costs Rs 25,000, whereas similar spaces in the US or Europe would cost around $199 or more,  incredible accessibility for early-stage founders.”

Digital rights activist and MediaNama founder Nikhil Pahwa emphasised the summit’s broader impact. He highlighted how the summit represents a “transformational moment,” noting that India’s scale in hosting the event is significant for the country’s AI ambitions.

“A summit like this, with this much bandwidth allocated by the government, even if the agenda is flat or the organisation imperfect, ends up making AI a priority focus for ministries and state governments. This encourages diffusion of AI thinking across ministries, industries, and students, increasing adoption of AI, especially in governance. It reduces the time for adoption, similar to the effect of Digital India.”

Pahwa added, “With 250,000 attendees, especially students, we are witnessing the beginning of a mindset change. While India may lag behind the US and China in some areas, opportunities remain in sectoral diffusion, in education, healthcare, defence, commerce, governance, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical research. This is a start of a Digital India-like moment, and I’m very hopeful.”

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur observed the enthusiasm among young attendees. 

“The auditorium overflowed with young people eager to listen and learn about AI. The enthusiasm convinces me that India is soon going to be a superpower in AI. But we need to approach AI from an Indian perspective. Western models won’t work here; the rise of AI in India will come from the bottom of the pyramid,  where it is most needed and where true need-based intuition exists.”

Mega AI Impact Summit 2026 

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit spans ten arenas covering over 70,000 square metres. It brings together global tech firms, startups, academia, research institutions, union ministries, state governments, and international partners.

The exhibition features more than 300 curated pavilions and live demonstrations across three thematic pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. A key highlight is the participation of over 600 high-potential startups, many showcasing AI solutions deployed at population scale and in real-world contexts.

Also Read: Bharat Mandapam Hosts Mega AI Impact Summit 2026 As India Steals the Global Spotlight

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 3:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aiAI Impact Summit 2026India AI Impact Summit 2026tech news

RELATED News

Infinix Note Edge Launches In India With Dimensity 7100 Chipset, JBL Stereo Speakers, And XOS 16—Check Specs, Price, And Sale Date

India Emerges as a Global AI Powerhouse, Driving $1B Revolution Through IndiaAI Mission and NVIDIA

Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch Confirm: UFS 3.1 Storage, Bigger Battery And New Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Date

Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Based On Android 17 To Release Soon: Enhance Battery Performance And Smoother Experience—Check All Features And List Of Phones To Support Update

Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google’s ‘Most’ Affordable Phone

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Shocker: 72-Year-Old Retired ISRO Employee Strangles Wife, 65, With A Towel In Apartment, Confesses To Neighbour: ‘Was Anxious About Her…’

FedEx Breaks Ground On A Fully Automated Air Cargo Hub At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Who Is Gianluca Prestianni? Vinicius Jr Racism Claim Against Argentine Benfica Winger Halts UEFA Champions League Match

Sarvam AI Unveils Indigenous Solutions At India AI Impact Expo 2026; Prime Minister Modi Tests Sarvam Kaze Wearable- IndiaAI Mission Boosts Local Innovation

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’

Abandoned At Birth, Clinging To A Plush ‘Mother’ Toy: Baby Macaque Punch’s Heart-Melting Fight For Survival At Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo Goes Viral

‘He’s Nowhere Close To…’: Babar Azam Under Fire As Virat Kohli Comparison Called ‘Unfair’

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

Adani Ports & SEZ and Port Of Marseille Fos Sign Strategic IMEC Partnership To Strengthen India–Europe Trade Connectivity

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Earns Unprecedented Praise: Entrepreneurs, Tech Leaders Applaud India’s Mega AI Event, Call It ‘A Transformational Moment For Country’

QUICK LINKS