LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 02:05:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

(Reuters) -Indian engineering firm Tata Technologies reported a 5% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, as growth in its non-automotive business cushioned weakness in its key auto-focused segment. The firm, which provides engineering, product design and manufacturing digitalisation services to automotive clients, as well as to aerospace and industrial machinery firms, warned about near-term demand being tepid. Engineering research and development firms like Tata Technologies, which depend heavily on outsourcing work from U.S. and European clients, have been under pressure as automotive clients cut back on investments and R&D spending reeling from the impact of U.S. tariffs, according to analysts. Revenue from its bigger services segment, which makes up 77% of overall revenue, remained flat. Revenue in its smaller technology solutions segment — which provides digital engineering, upskilling solutions, and enterprise IT services — rose 6.6% during the quarter. Their overall revenue rose 2% to 13.23 billion rupees ($150.3 million) in the three months to September end. The company, which counts Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors among its largest clients, said its consolidated net profit rose to 1.66 billion rupees from 1.57 billion rupees a year earlier. "While we may see some short-term, tactical challenges in Q3, we remain confident in a solid rebound in Q4, supported by a robust pipeline, improving demand trends, and continued operational excellence," CEO Warren Harris said in a statement. ($1 = 88.0120 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aleef Jahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 2:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Cellnex sells French data center unit for 391 million euros

Cellnex sells French data center unit for 391 million euros

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

Meta to give teen parents more control after criticism over flirty AI chatbots

Meta to give teen parents more control after criticism over flirty AI chatbots

LATEST NEWS

Felix nets hat-trick as Al Nassr cruise past Al Fateh

UPDATE 21-NCAAF Results

UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Top Scorers

AP Dhillon Takes A Stand For Punjabi Artists, Declines Bollywood Projects, Reveals Reason

UPDATE 17-NCAAF Results

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

Diwali Rush! Hundreds Of Diwali Travelers Stranded After Air India Cancels Milan-Delhi Flight

Mike Tyson visits Congo, speaks on historic Ali-Foreman fight

12 Georgia Tech stifles Duke behind record fumble return TD

Reports: Giants close to hiring Tennessee's Tony Vitello as manager

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost
Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost
Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost
Indian engineering firm Tata Tech's profit rises on non-core business boost
QUICK LINKS