Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

January 2026 saw the first reports of an Instagram data breach that displeased a lot of users and might have revealed the personally identifiable information of around 17.5 million individuals across the globe. A cybersecurity firm called Malwarebytes claimed that the hacked database comprised usernames, complete names, email addresses, mobile numbers, and even fragments of residential addresses, which are now sold to the hackers and are being traded on the dark web. It was not just a few users but users from all parts of the world who reported the strange activities of their accounts that started with unexpected password reset emails that faked legitimacy yet were unsolicited and finally led to the raising of the alarm and the spreading of confusion regarding account security.

Instagram Data Breach: What Happened Here?

The concern became greater to the extent that social media platforms started to witness an inundation of posts from the Instagram users whose accounts were affected. These users were reporting account resets and possible unauthorized access attempts. The security experts are alerting that the leaked combinations of email IDs and mobile numbers might be the reason for the victims to fall prey to scams, phishing activities, or even more elaborate account takeover methods like SIM-swapping (the latter being the most sophisticated form of attack). According to speculation, the giant leakage of data can be connected to the API scraping incident that occurred in 2024 when the attackers collected huge amounts of public profile data due to the unavailability of rate limiting protections or insecure endpoints.

Instagram Data Breach: Meta’s Response

Nonetheless, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has opposed the idea of any internal system breach. A representative from Meta, in a statement, pointed out that the company resolved a problem that permitted an outside entity to activate password reset emails for selected users, yet maintained that there was no real breach of Instagram’s systems and that users’ accounts were still protected. Additionally, Meta advised people not to pay attention to unwanted reset messages and expressed regret for the misunderstanding caused. Although the accusations are still making rounds on the internet, the actual extent and source of the claimed exposure of 17.5 million users have not been verified by Meta.

