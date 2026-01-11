LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

Meta advised people not to pay attention to unwanted reset messages and expressed regret for the misunderstanding caused.

(Image credit: X/instagram)
(Image credit: X/instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 11, 2026 10:31:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

January 2026 saw the first reports of an Instagram data breach that displeased a lot of users and might have revealed the personally identifiable information of around 17.5 million individuals across the globe. A cybersecurity firm called Malwarebytes claimed that the hacked database comprised usernames, complete names, email addresses, mobile numbers, and even fragments of residential addresses, which are now sold to the hackers and are being traded on the dark web. It was not just a few users but users from all parts of the world who reported the strange activities of their accounts that started with unexpected password reset emails that faked legitimacy yet were unsolicited and finally led to the raising of the alarm and the spreading of confusion regarding account security. 

You Might Be Interested In

Instagram Data Breach: What Happened Here?

The concern became greater to the extent that social media platforms started to witness an inundation of posts from the Instagram users whose accounts were affected. These users were reporting account resets and possible unauthorized access attempts. The security experts are alerting that the leaked combinations of email IDs and mobile numbers might be the reason for the victims to fall prey to scams, phishing activities, or even more elaborate account takeover methods like SIM-swapping (the latter being the most sophisticated form of attack). According to speculation, the giant leakage of data can be connected to the API scraping incident that occurred in 2024 when the attackers collected huge amounts of public profile data due to the unavailability of rate limiting protections or insecure endpoints.

Instagram Data Breach: Meta’s Response

Nonetheless, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has opposed the idea of any internal system breach. A representative from Meta, in a statement, pointed out that the company resolved a problem that permitted an outside entity to activate password reset emails for selected users, yet maintained that there was no real breach of Instagram’s systems and that users’ accounts were still protected. Additionally, Meta advised people not to pay attention to unwanted reset messages and expressed regret for the misunderstanding caused. Although the accusations are still making rounds on the internet, the actual extent and source of the claimed exposure of 17.5 million users have not been verified by Meta.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Iran Flag Emoji Changed: Lion and Sun Replace Islamic Emblem, Netizens React – Know Who Controls Emojis On The Internet

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 10:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: instagramInstagram dataInstagram data breachInstagram data breach latest newsInstagram data breach newsmetameta responds Instagram data breachwhat is Instagram data breach

RELATED News

CMF Headphone Pro To Debut In India: 100-Hour Playback, 40dB ANC & Swappable Cushions, Check Launch Date And Price

VinFast VF 6 Bags ‘Value For Money Car Of The Year’ At Autocar India Awards 2026

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Tecno Spark Go 3 Set To Debut With Dual Camera, Drop Resistance And Voice Assistant, Check Launch Date Here

Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World’s First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

LATEST NEWS

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

Is Mahhi Vij’s Strong Bond With Nadim Nadz Behind Her Split With Jay Bhanushali? Her Instagram Post Sparks Buzz

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI Of India Against New Zealand, Major Changes Expected After Rishabh Pant Injury

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Political Action Drama Registers Solid Start, Mints Over Rs 11 Crore Mark

Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Could Rain Disrupt The Series Opener? Check Vadodara Weather Report

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Unleashes ‘Large-Scale’ Retaliatory Airstrikes On ISIS Targets In Syria

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response
Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response
Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response
Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

QUICK LINKS