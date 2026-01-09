iOS 26.3 Beta 2 Is Coming: Apple’s Next Update Promises A Surprise Upgrade For iPhone Users – All You Need To Know

If Apple follows its recent release patterns, iOS 26.3 may have fewer beta iterations compared to earlier updates such as iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.3 by end of January 2026. Other than general improvements, some exclusive features are also expected for European users due to regional regulations and standards.

Exclusive features for European users

Features for All Users

For iPhone users abroad Europe, iOS 26.3 will make transferring data from Android devices smooth. The company is introducing a native tool that allows for smoother transfer of apps, messages, and photos during the setup process.

Apple and Google indicate that future updates will expand the range of data that can move quickly between the two platforms.

The update is likely to include a new wallpaper, continuing a trend from past updates. The new wallpaper often coincides with the Black History Month celebration in February.

The company is planning to release beta 2 version not only for iOS 26.3 but also for iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, WatchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3. Users and developers can wait for official announcements as the company rolls out the second beta version, which will unveil more details about the upcoming features and improvements.