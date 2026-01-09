LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iOS 26.3 Beta 2 Is Coming: Apple's Next Update Promises A Surprise Upgrade For iPhone Users – All You Need To Know

iOS 26.3 Beta 2 Is Coming: Apple's Next Update Promises A Surprise Upgrade For iPhone Users – All You Need To Know

Apple is gearing up to roll out iOS 26.3 beta 2 soon, focusing on bug fixes, performance improvements, and select region-specific features ahead of the final release.

iOS 26.3 Beta to roll out soon
iOS 26.3 Beta to roll out soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 9, 2026 14:58:23 IST

iOS 26.3 Beta 2 Is Coming: Apple’s Next Update Promises A Surprise Upgrade For iPhone Users – All You Need To Know

Apple is gearing up to release the second beta version of iOS 26.3, following the initial rollout of the first beta a few weeks ago. However, the company has not announced a detailed list of changes. It is expected that the update will focus on refining existing features and resolving bugs from the last versions. Users can anticipate improvements in performance and stability as Apple moves closer to the final build. 

If Apple follows its recent release patterns, iOS 26.3 may have fewer beta iterations compared to earlier updates such as iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.3 by end of January 2026. Other than general improvements, some exclusive features are also expected for European users due to regional regulations and standards. 

Exclusive features for European users 

Along the region-specific additions is an upgraded notification system that allows third party smartwatches to receive alerts from iPhones. In the past, this function was limited to Apple Watch models only. Users in Europe will also experience an improved NFC feature, allowing faster data sharing over Wi-Fi. The company has not provided detailed explanations for how these features will operate, but they are part of the brand’s compliance measures for the European market. 

Features for All Users 

For iPhone users abroad Europe, iOS 26.3 will make transferring data from Android devices smooth. The company is introducing a native tool that allows for smoother transfer of apps, messages, and photos during the setup process. 

Apple and Google indicate that future updates will expand the range of data that can move quickly between the two platforms. 

The update is likely to include a new wallpaper, continuing a trend from past updates. The new wallpaper often coincides with the Black History Month celebration in February. 

The company is planning to release beta 2 version not only for iOS 26.3 but also for iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, WatchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3. Users and developers can wait for official announcements as the company rolls out the second beta version, which will unveil more details about the upcoming features and improvements. 

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 2:58 PM IST
iOS 26.3 Beta 2 Is Coming: Apple’s Next Update Promises A Surprise Upgrade For iPhone Users – All You Need To Know

