iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

US-based tech giant Apple has rolled out new software updates for its iPhone and other gadgets. The latest version of the OS is iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, WatchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3. These updates mainly highlight bug fixes and overall stability of the system. However, the update does not roll out any major feature; it consists of an important new process for users switching from an iPhone to an Android phone. iOS 26.3 Update features

The new iOS update will help users to transfer data such as apps, pictures, video, messages, and even their phone number by just placing both the devices side by side. The key objective of the company is to simplify the process of moving from an iPhone to an Android atmosphere.

The upcoming new update is likely to introduce a version of Siri collaborated with Google’s Gemini AI, along with new emojis and additional features. As per a report published in Bloomberg, the updated Siri is likely to have a more conversational style like popular chatbots such as ChatGPT. The update is also expected to run on Google’s cloud infrastructure, enabling more advanced AI-driven responses and interactions. Siri ‘Campos’ Launch

According to the Bloomberg report, the demo for new Siri is reportedly scheduled for late February 2026. The company is likely to hold a larger reveal of the new Siri, currently the company has given it the codename ‘Campos’. The company is expected to roll out the new Siri at its annual developer conference in the summer.

The updated Siri and Google Gemini backed Apple Intelligence features are likely to come with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS27. Experts claim that the company might release the update as beta programme during the summer.