LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.3 and other OS updates focused on bug fixes and stability, adding an easier way to transfer data from iPhone to Android, whereas bigger AI-powered Siri upgrades are expected in upcoming iOS 26.4 and iOS 27 updates.

Apple iOS 26.3 update, credit: X
Apple iOS 26.3 update, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 12, 2026 13:19:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

US-based tech giant Apple has rolled out new software updates for its iPhone and other gadgets. The latest version of the OS is iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, WatchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3. These updates mainly highlight bug fixes and overall stability of the system. However, the update does not roll out any major feature; it consists of an important new process for users switching from an iPhone to an Android phone. 

iOS 26.3 Update features

The new iOS update will help users to transfer data such as apps, pictures, video, messages, and even their phone number by just placing both the devices side by side. The key objective of the company is to simplify the process of moving from an iPhone to an Android atmosphere. 

The industry experts and media reports suggests that the company has deliberately kept the list of new features in iOS 26.3 is limited because the company is gearing up for a more significant iOS 26.4 update. 

You Might Be Interested In

The upcoming new update is likely to introduce a version of Siri collaborated with Google’s Gemini AI, along with new emojis and additional features. As per a report published in Bloomberg, the updated Siri is likely to have a more conversational style like popular chatbots such as ChatGPT. The update is also expected to run on Google’s cloud infrastructure, enabling more advanced AI-driven responses and interactions. 

Siri ‘Campos’ Launch

According to the Bloomberg report, the demo for new Siri is reportedly scheduled for late February 2026. The company is likely to hold a larger reveal of the new Siri, currently the company has given it the codename ‘Campos. The company is expected to roll out the new Siri at its annual developer conference in the summer. 

The updated Siri and Google Gemini backed Apple Intelligence features are likely to come with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS27. Experts claim that the company might release the update as beta programme during the summer. 

Also Read: iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 1:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iosios 26iOS update

RELATED News

MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

“Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

Ai+ To Launch NovaPods And NovaWatch AIoT Lineup, Check Features, Specs And Launch Date

itel A100 Launched In India With Military Grade Certification, IR Blaster And DTS-Powered Sound Technology At Just…

LATEST NEWS

Huge Uproar Over Viral Video Showing Soft Drink Bottles Being Refilled With Leftover Beverages At Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium After T20 World Cup Match

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Start From February 12; More Than 40,000 Students Appear on Day 1

Love Horoscope Today, February 12, 2026: One Zodiac Sign May Face a Breakup | Know Romantic Predictions for All Signs

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

Who Is Hind Al-Owais? UAE Diplomat Who Reportedly ‘Pimped’ Herself, Her 13-Year-Old Sister And Other Arab Girls To Jeffrey Epstein

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

“I Don’t Care How Many People Sign That F—ing Petition”: Even After A Year, JPMorgan Employees’ Protest Against Jamie Dimon’s 5 Days Work Policy Refuses To Die

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Likely in India’s Playing XI For Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Fit | India Probable XI & Head-to-Head Record

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features
iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features
iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features
iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

QUICK LINKS