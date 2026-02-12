iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is all-set to plan this year, and the major highlight of the upcoming launch event of the company is iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Until now, multiple leaks, rumours, and speculations regarding the iPhone 18 Pro have been circulated on internet.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and specifications

In terms of design, the phone is expected to look very similar to the previous device’s iPhone 17. However, industry experts believe that there will be a thinner chassis along with a couple of new colour options such as Burgundy, Coffee, and Purple.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone is likely to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel is expected to offer a 24MP camera for selfie and video calls.

As per media reports, the device is packed with a 5100mAh battery supported with 40W wired fast charging whereas details regarding wireless charging speed are not revealed yet. This battery size is good to last for an entire day for an iOS device.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price and launch date

After the media reports regarding the launch cycle alteration, the experts claims that Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone fold is likely to launch globally as well as in Indian market in first week of September, somewhere between 3rd September 2026 to 9th September 2026. The media reports suggest that the 256GB internal storage variant will be available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,54,900.


