LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in early September 2026, featuring a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, A20 2nm chip, triple 48MP cameras, 5,100mAh battery, and a starting India price of around Rs 1,54,900.

iPhone 18 Pro leaks
iPhone 18 Pro leaks

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 12, 2026 11:17:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is all-set to plan this year, and the major highlight of the upcoming launch event of the company is iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Until now, multiple leaks, rumours, and speculations regarding the iPhone 18 Pro have been circulated on internet. 

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and specifications 

In terms of design, the phone is expected to look very similar to the previous device’s iPhone 17. However, industry experts believe that there will be a thinner chassis along with a couple of new colour options such as Burgundy, Coffee, and Purple. 

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The is likely to be powered by Apple A20 chipset based on 2nm manufacturing that will deliver high octane performance for which A series chipset are known for. 

You Might Be Interested In

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone is likely to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel is expected to offer a 24MP camera for selfie and video calls. 

As per media reports, the device is packed with a 5100mAh battery supported with 40W wired fast charging whereas details regarding wireless charging speed are not revealed yet. This battery size is good to last for an entire day for an iOS device. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price and launch date 

After the media reports regarding the launch cycle alteration, the experts claims that Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone fold is likely to launch globally as well as in Indian market in first week of September, somewhere between 3rd September 2026 to 9th September 2026. The media reports suggest that the 256GB internal storage variant will be available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,54,900. 

Also Read: Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 11:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: appleiPhoneiPhone 18iPhone 18 Pro Max

RELATED News

Ai+ To Launch NovaPods And NovaWatch AIoT Lineup, Check Features, Specs And Launch Date

itel A100 Launched In India With Military Grade Certification, IR Blaster And DTS-Powered Sound Technology At Just…

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Confirmed As Company Rolls Out Invitation For Annual Unpacked Event, Check Date And How To Watch

Realme Narzo 90x Unveils New Maroon Red Colour: Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh Battery—Check Price And Sale Date

OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale: Perfect Time To Gift Audio Wearable And Tablet To Your Partner, Check Deals And Details Here

LATEST NEWS

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

When Is MahaShivratri 2026? Check Date, Puja Time, Rituals, Mantra – What To Do For Money, Love And Marriage

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

UP Police MMS Clip: Head Constable’s Video With Female Constable In Uniform Goes Viral In Bijnor, SP Suspends Both — Here’s What We Know

AI Panic On Wall Street Sends Indian IT Stocks Sliding: NIFTY IT Dips 3.5%, HCL, Infosys, TCS Shares In Red Amid Global AI Sell-Off

Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Mishra Arrested Days After High-Speed Lamborghini Revuelto Accident In Kanpur

Lenskart Share Price Zooms To Record High As Q3 Earnings Skyrocket And Global Ops Turn Profitable

Bengaluru Double Murder: Engineer Son Brutally Stabs Retired Navy Captain Father And Dentist Mother To Death Over Domestic Dispute

Who Is Eric Schmidt? 70-Year-Old Ex-Google CEO, Married For 40+ Years, Spotted With 27-Year-Old Gen Z Model, Dating Rumours Emerge

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles As Sensex Falls Over 350 Points, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 Despite Positive Global Cues

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline
iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline
iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline
iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

QUICK LINKS