iPhone 16 Price Slashed: Get Up To 15,000 Off For 48MP Primary Sensor, A18 Bionic Chip, And Ceramic Shield, Check How To Avail

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple has recently marked its 50th anniversary. The iPhones are more popular than ever in India and with the launch of iPhone 17 series, the company has increased the base storage and price of the base variant in the flagship lineup.

If you are looking for an iPhone with reliable performance, decent space, and up to the mark camera. The company has dropped the price of iPhone 16, and it is available at a massive price cut. As the company is gearing up to launch the new iPhone 18 Pro models, the iPhone 16 is available at a great discount and offers.

iPhone 16 discount and offers

The device is currently priced at Rs 64,900 on several e-commerce platform after Rs 5000 off. However, the buyer’s ca avails an additional off of Rs 7500 on Reliance Digital after using HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI. Buyers can also get a big discount on paying through credit cards of other select banks, which means the price further goes down to Rs 15,000 off.

iPhone 16 features and specifications

The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with tough Ceramic Shield glass for protection and peak brightness of 2000 nits. The device is powered by a powerful A18 Bionic chip paired with 8GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a primary sensor of 48MP and 12MP ultra-wide camera whereas the front panel features a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Other than this, the device has an iOS 18 operating system, fast 5G internet, wireless charging with MagSafe, an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water, and new Apple Intelligence.