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Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer

iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer

iQOO Z11x 5G is now on sale in India via Amazon, iQOO’s online store, and offline retailers, starting at Rs18,999. The phone comes in Prismatic Green and Titan Black, offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 6.76-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 50MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

iqoo z11x live on sale
iqoo z11x live on sale

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 16, 2026 13:46:48 IST

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iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer

iQOO Z11x 5G is now available for sale in India through e-commerce platform Amazon and iQOO’s online store along with offline retail stores across the country. The device was rolled out last week in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 18,999 and is offered in two colour options, i.e., Prismatic Green and Titan Black. 



iQOO Z11x 5G Price and offers 

The iQOO Z11x comes with a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage whereas the higher variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 20,999 while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

The company has also introduced an introductory offer. User can avail up to Rs 2,000 Instant Discount on select SBI and Axis credit cards and up to 6 months no cost EMI. 

iQOO Z11x 5G features and specifications 

The device features a 6.76-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The device is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. 

The device runs on OriginOS 6 supported by Android 16. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a primary sensor of 50MP f/1.8 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front panel features a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture for selfie and video calling. 

The newly launched smartphone supports 4K recording at 30 FPS on both front and rear cameras along with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) for smoother footage. Users can switch between the front and rear cameras while recording, the camera also features creative tools such as Dual-view video, 4K video to live phot conversion, and video frame cropping enable more engaging storytelling and vlogging. 

The device comes with military-grade certification and the IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. The newly launched smartphone is packed with a 7,200mAh battery supported by 44W Flash Charge. 

Also Read: Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 1:46 PM IST
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iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer

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iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer

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iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer
iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer
iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer
iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer

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