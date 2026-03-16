iQOO Z11x 5G Sale: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery And Two Colour Options—Check Price And Introductory Offer

iQOO Z11x 5G is now available for sale in India through e-commerce platform Amazon and iQOO’s online store along with offline retail stores across the country. The device was rolled out last week in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 18,999 and is offered in two colour options, i.e., Prismatic Green and Titan Black.

Fresh or fierce?

The iQOO Z11x arrives in Prismatic Green and Titan Black, two striking colours designed to stand out your way.

Whether you prefer the vibrant glow of green or the timeless boldness of black, there is a style that matches your vibe.

Starting at ₹17,499*. Sale… pic.twitter.com/OJgNop11n7

— iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 16, 2026