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Home > Tech and Auto > Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…

Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…

Realme is set to launch the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India soon, with a listing already live on Flipkart. The upcoming budget smartphone is expected to offer a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a large battery, with a likely price of around Rs 11,999.

realme p4 lite 5g to launch soon
realme p4 lite 5g to launch soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 14, 2026 16:51:32 IST

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Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is all set to launch the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India. The company has not confirmed the official launch date, but a dedicated page for the upcoming device is already live on Flipkart. 

Realme P4 Lite 5G design 

The company has shared the teaser image which suggests that the handset will have a different design than the 4G variant. The device will feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel and a flash. The company has not shared what colours will be available or what material the phone is made of.  

Realme P4 Lite 5G features and specifications 

The phone is expected to be a budget-friendly device focused on day-to-day performance, big battery, and strong connection. As per media reports, the upcoming device will feature a large display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of optics, the reports suggest that the camera will be basic but good enough to capture simple photos such as portraits and social media sharing. 

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To understand further regarding the phone, we need to look at the previous generation Realme P4 Lite 4G which features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The previous generation device is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. The device has a 13MP primary sensor on the rear panel and a 5MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. 

The device is packed with a 6300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The device is priced at Rs 9,999. 

The next generation Realme P4 Lite 5G is most likely to upgrade in terms of all the features and prices too. The media reports suggest that the next generation Realme P4 Lite 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 11,999. However, the company has not announced anything regarding the features and price of the device. 

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 9000mAh Battery, And Snapdragon Chipset—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 4:51 PM IST
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Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…
Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…
Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…
Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…

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