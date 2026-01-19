LIVE TV
iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone this September alongside iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, featuring a 7.8-inch foldable display, A20 Pro chip, and premium design.

foldable iPhone design leaks online, credit: X/ShishirShelke1
foldable iPhone design leaks online, credit: X/ShishirShelke1

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 19, 2026 13:40:17 IST

iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

Apple is gearing up to shake the tech world after its mega announcement with Google for AI advancement in Siri; the tech giant is preparing to launch its first ever iPhone fold this year. The company is likely to break its tradition by launching only the Pro models and iPhone fold this year which means the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold will be launch at its annual event in September whereas the iPhone 18 will launch will launch later.  

iPhone fold specifications and features (expected) 

The iPhone fold is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner unfolded display, and an outer 5.3-inch display. The device is likely to be powered by the A20 Pro Chip, N2 silicon paired with 12GB RAM. The experts and media reports claim that there will be two selfie cameras with 18MP sensors, one folded and the other unfolded. The rear panel on the phone offers two 48MP cameras.  

The iPhone fold may not feature Face ID. Instead, the company will be offering Touch ID at the rim, and not under the display. The phone case is built on a mixture of titanium and aluminum for better heat dissipation, and this model is likely to feature an Apple C2 modem for better connectivity. 

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, and experts believe that the phone will be powered by the A20 Pro Chip paired with a 12GB of RAM. The rear panel of the phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup offering a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP periscope sensor, and a 48MP 6P lens. The front side of the phone features an 18MP sensor with a 6P lens.  

As per media reports, the iPhone 18 Pro features a Face ID and has an aluminum casing, and a smaller dynamic island.  

iPhone 18 Pro Max features and specification (expected)  

The last phone that the company is expected to launch this year is the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The phone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display, and it will be powered by an A20 Pro chipset paired with 12GB RAM. The phones offer an 18MP front camera with 6P lens for selfies and video calls whereas the rear panel of the phone offers triple camera setup likely to feature 48MP of all sensors. 

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:49 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iPhoneiPhone 18iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone fold

QUICK LINKS