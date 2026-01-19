iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

iPhone fold specifications and features (expected)

The iPhone fold is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner unfolded display, and an outer 5.3-inch display. The device is likely to be powered by the A20 Pro Chip, N2 silicon paired with 12GB RAM. The experts and media reports claim that there will be two selfie cameras with 18MP sensors, one folded and the other unfolded. The rear panel on the phone offers two 48MP cameras.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, and experts believe that the phone will be powered by the A20 Pro Chip paired with a 12GB of RAM. The rear panel of the phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup offering a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP periscope sensor, and a 48MP 6P lens. The front side of the phone features an 18MP sensor with a 6P lens.

As per media reports, the iPhone 18 Pro features a Face ID and has an aluminum casing, and a smaller dynamic island.

iPhone 18 Pro Max features and specification (expected)

The last phone that the company is expected to launch this year is the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The phone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display, and it will be powered by an A20 Pro chipset paired with 12GB RAM. The phones offer an 18MP front camera with 6P lens for selfies and video calls whereas the rear panel of the phone offers triple camera setup likely to feature 48MP of all sensors.