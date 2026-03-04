Is Facebook Down? Thousands Report Widespread Outage Across The US, Meta Yet To Comment

Facebook Experiences Widespread Outage Across the U.S.

Thousands of Facebook users across the United States reported issues accessing the social media platform on Tuesday, marking a significant disruption for Meta Platforms’ flagship service. According to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, the platform experienced thousands of reports of downtime, leaving users unable to post, refresh feeds, or access the app entirely.

Thousands Report Issues On Facebook Across World

Downdetector recorded over 11,500 problem reports as of 5:33 p.m. ET, highlighting the scale of the outage. The site collects user-submitted reports from various sources, allowing a real-time view of disruptions. While the numbers provide a snapshot of the affected users, the actual total may vary, with many people potentially experiencing issues without reporting them. Earlier updates from Downdetector showed around 10,600 reports, indicating that the outage was rapidly spreading during the late afternoon.

Meta Yet to Comment On Facebook Outage

Meta Platforms has not yet released an official statement addressing the cause of the outage. Reuters reached out to the company for comment, but no immediate response was provided. The disruption comes at a time when social media platforms play a critical role in communication, especially for businesses, content creators, and users relying on the platform for daily updates.

User Reactions And Impacts From Facebook down

On social media, users expressed frustration and humor over the unexpected downtime, posting screenshots and joking about the inability to check notifications or messages. Such outages, even if brief, highlight the dependency millions of users have on the platform and raise questions about Meta’s infrastructure resilience. Industry experts often point out that large-scale outages can impact ad revenue and user trust, especially when they coincide with peak usage hours.

As of the latest reports, Facebook is slowly coming back online for some users, though many continue to experience intermittent issues. Meta is expected to provide a detailed explanation once the outage is fully resolved.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

