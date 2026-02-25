Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Edition Relaunched in India: 270hp Turbo-Petrol, 4WD, And Integrated Dash Cam, Check All Feature And Price

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Exterior and design

The Wrangler Willys 41 edition is inspired by the 1941 Willys MB military Jeep. The Jeep comes in a special green colour “41 Green” and also has a “1941” decal on the hood along with Willys-themed graphics. Every jeep also features a “one of 41” badge reflecting that it is the part of a limited run. Buyers can also opt for regular Wrangler shades such as Firecracker Red, Black, White, Anvil, or Billet.

The limited-edition Jeep features powered sidestep, front and rear cameras, grab handles, and all-weather floor mats. Buyers can also get an accessory pack with a Sunrider roof, roof carrier, and side ladder, which is limited to this edition only.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Interior and features

In terms of interior, the Jeep features a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android auto. Apart from this, the vehicle consists of automatic climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster, 12-way power front seats, automatic headlamps, and off-road camera with washer.

In terms of safety, the Jeep has electronic stability control, hill start and descent assist, roll mitigation, tyre pressure monitor, and rear parking sensors. The vehicle comes with ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with emergency braking. Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Engine

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine which generates 270hp and 400 Nm of torque paired with an 8-speed automatic and full-time 4WD with Selec-Trac Off-road features consist of locking front and rear differentials, disconnecting front sway bar, and a special Rock mode Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Price

The Willys’41 is based on the Rubicon variant and is offered at a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the standard model. The Wragler Rubicon comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 68.31 lakh. Also Read: JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know