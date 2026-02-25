LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

JSW MG Motor India may launch the Chery iCar V23 in India with Chery. The retro-style electric SUV has been spotted testing and offers up to 501 km range with two battery options. Official launch details are still not confirmed.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 25, 2026 09:53:23 IST

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up for launch of new electric vehicle, the Chery iCar V23. The company has collaborated with the Chinese automaker Chery and media reports claims that it might soon be brought to India by JSW MG Motor.  

The spy pictures showed the company is quietly testing the EV on Indian roads. It looked strange and familiar at the same time. From a distance, its shape seemed boxy but strong. Some said it reminded them of old classic SUVs. The front had round lights that looked like a throwback. In many ways, it seemed to mix old and new things in a very interesting way.  

Under the heavy covers, the V23 is around 4,220 mm long, 1,915 mm wide, and 1,845 mm tall. Its wheelbase is 2,730 mm, which gives it a good amount of space inside. People watching the spied test cars thought this SUV looked ready to handle both city life and rough roads.  

Chery iCar V23 Interior 

In terms of interior, experts claim that the car has a simple, calm interior. The dashboard is flat and layered, like many modern EVs. In the center is a big touchscreen that seems to float, with buttons and touch controls for air conditioning below it. There’s no separate instrument cluster for speed and battery which is a modern design choice. Instead, everything is meant to be shown on the screen. The steering wheel is three-spoked and neat, making the driver feel in control.  

Experts also noticed that the iCar V23 has a lot of safety and driving tech. It comes with a set of ADAS features that include things like automatic emergency braking, lane help, and hill start assist. These are features tech lovers often talk about, especially when comparing EVs.  

Chery iCar V23 Battery 

The key highlight of the EV is its range. The SUV has two battery sizes. The smaller, 59.93 kWh one lets it go about 401 km on a single charge, according to CLTC tests. The bigger, 81.76 kWh battery lets the AWD version travel up to 501 km on one charge. The rear-wheel drive model has 136 PS and 180 Nm, while the dual-motor AWD version pushes 211 PS and 292 Nm and can hit 0-100 km/h in about 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 140 km/h.  

However, it is tough to say when the EV will launch in India; the company has not confirmed any details regarding the upcoming EV yet.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS