Home > Tech and Auto > Mercedes-Benz Unwrapped CLA Electric In India: 792Km Range, 240kW Fast Charging, And ChatGPT-Gemini Integration, Check Exterior, Interior, And Price

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new CLA Electric in India. The EV is built on the MMA platform, it offers up to 792km range, 272hp power, 800V architecture with 240kW fast charging, and debuts the new MB.OS system. Prices are expected between Rs 55–60 lakh.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 24, 2026 13:02:29 IST

German luxury automotive manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has unwrapped the all-new CLA Electric in India, marking a decisive shift in its entry-luxury strategy by CLA adopting a fully electric powertrain for the first time. The newly launched EV will effectively take the place of the A-Class Limousine as well as the EQA and EQB in the brand’s portfolio, consolidating the company’s entry of EV offering into a single and advanced product. 

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Exterior 

The newly launched CLA features a fresh design direction while retaining its coupe-like silhouette. The EV is built on the company’s new MMA – Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture. The EV is a combination of sleek surfacing with aerodynamic efficiency which archives a drag coefficient of just 0.21. 

On the front, the grille gives way to a closed panel illuminated by 142 animated three-pointed stars placed at the side of star-signature LED headlamps. The lighting theme is continued at the rear side too with the connected tail-lamps incorporating the same motif. The lighting design is further enhanced by approaching and charging animations. 

On the side, the flush-fitting door handles sit seamlessly within the bodywork and extend automatically when the car is unlocked. The EV in India comes with AMG Line package, bringing sportier bumpers, aluminum pedal, and 18-inch AMG alloy wheels. A logo projector and illuminated grille are also part of the standard kit. 

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Interior 

In terms of interior, the EV debuts Mercedes in-house built MB.OS  Mercedes-Benz Operating System, marking it to be the first model to run the new chip-to-cloud architecture. The system integrates infotainment, driving assistance, comfort functions, and charging management via four high-performance control units powered by an NVIDIA chip. 

The car features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 14-inch central touchscreen, Latest generation MBUX interface, MBUX virtual Assistance with AI integration which consist of ChatGPT and Google Gemini support, and MBUX Surround Navigation with advanced 3D graphics. 

The convenience features in the car consist of wireless charging, six 100W USB-C fast charging ports, 40:20:40 split rear seats and over the air software updates. 

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Engine 

The CLA 250+ runs on an 800-volt electric motor paired with an 85.5kWh lithium-ion battery which generates 272hp and goes from 0-100kmph in just 6.7 seconds. 

The key highlight of the EV is its claimed range of 792Km whereas key technical highlight of the car is its two-speed transmission. The EV supports DC fast charging up to 240kW. 

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch and Price 

The EV will commence on 10th March whereas the deliveries will begin shortly after its April launch. The company has not revealed the price yet. However, the media reports suggest the price will fall in the Rs 55 lakh to 60 lakh segments (ex-showroom) 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 12:13 PM IST
