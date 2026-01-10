LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 3 in India with a Dimensity 7060 chip, a unique secondary AMOLED display, and a competitive sub-₹20,000 positioning. The sale date and exact price has not been revealed yet by the company

Lava Blaze Dual 3, credit: X
Lava Blaze Dual 3, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 10, 2026 15:43:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Lava has unveiled the Blaze Duo 3 in India. The handset brings noticeable upgrades to the Blaze series with stronger performance, a secondary display, and a value focused price tag. The company has positioned the all-new phone in a highly competitive sub Rs.20,000 segment. The company claims that Lava Blaze Duo 3 is designed for users who want meaningful hardware improvements and practical everyday features. 

You Might Be Interested In

Lava Blaze Duo 3 features and specification 

Lava Blaze Duo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor which is clocked at up to 2.6GHz. The company has positioned this chipset as a setup as a step-up in everyday performance compared with earlier Blaze models. Lava promises smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and video consumption with this processor. 

The Key highlight of the phone is 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED display placed alongside the main screen. The secondary panel is designed for glanceable information such as notifications, incoming calls, alerts, and select widgets without using the primary display. The company claims that this feature enhances convenience and helps to reduce screen-on time for quick interactions. 

You Might Be Interested In



The Lava Blaze Duo 3 runs on Android with minimal pre-installed apps. The company continues to emphasise a clean OS experience as part of its product philosophy, giving users essential features with much app clutter. 

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price 

The Lava has kept the Blaze Duo 3 aggressive for its segment. However, the exact price and sale date has not been officially revealed yet. The company claims that phones will be priced competitively to challenge other mid-range options, and it is also expected to attract value-focused buyers looking for performance, battery efficiency and standout display features. 

Also Read: Suzuki e-ACCESS Booking Commences From Today: Get Your Hands On India’s First Two-Wheeler EV In Four Stunning Colours At Just…

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 2:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: lavaLava Blaze Duo 3

RELATED News

Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World’s First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

From Maruti Suzuki To Toyota: These Car Makers Topped The Sales Charts In CY25

Suzuki e-ACCESS Booking Commences From Today: Get Your Hands On India’s First Two-Wheeler EV In Four Stunning Colours At Just…

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iPhones, Android Phones, And Appliances, Check How To Early Access The Sale

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Set To Debut With Triple Camera, 5,500mAh Battery And Lightweight Design, Check Launch Date Here

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

Pakistan Breaking Apart? After ‘Free Balochistan’, Sindhudesh Separatist Demands Expose Emerging Faultlines

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds IAR University’s Focus on Innovation and Skill Development at 9th Convocation Ceremony

PhonePe PG Bolt: One-Time Tokenization For Visa & Mastercard Enables Faster, Safer In-App Payments Across India

Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Squad Snub, Backs Selectors’ Call; Says ‘I Respect The Decision, Whatever Is…’

Mr. Sahil Luthra Invited to Haryana Government’s Pre-Budget Consultation for Professional Services Sector

Why Is RBI Cutting US Treasuries? Inside India’s Quiet Shift From Dollars To Gold, India Joins Global Shift

CUET PG Registration 2026: Application Process To Close Next Week; Here’s How To Apply, Direct Link, Important Details

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

QUICK LINKS