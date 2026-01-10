Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Lava has unveiled the Blaze Duo 3 in India. The handset brings noticeable upgrades to the Blaze series with stronger performance, a secondary display, and a value focused price tag. The company has positioned the all-new phone in a highly competitive sub Rs.20,000 segment. The company claims that Lava Blaze Duo 3 is designed for users who want meaningful hardware improvements and practical everyday features.
Lava Blaze Duo 3 features and specification
Lava Blaze Duo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor which is clocked at up to 2.6GHz. The company has positioned this chipset as a setup as a step-up in everyday performance compared with earlier Blaze models. Lava promises smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and video consumption with this processor.
The Key highlight of the phone is 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED display placed alongside the main screen. The secondary panel is designed for glanceable information such as notifications, incoming calls, alerts, and select widgets without using the primary display. The company claims that this feature enhances convenience and helps to reduce screen-on time for quick interactions.
The Lava Blaze Duo 3 runs on Android with minimal pre-installed apps. The company continues to emphasise a clean OS experience as part of its product philosophy, giving users essential features with much app clutter.
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price
The Lava has kept the Blaze Duo 3 aggressive for its segment. However, the exact price and sale date has not been officially revealed yet. The company claims that phones will be priced competitively to challenge other mid-range options, and it is also expected to attract value-focused buyers looking for performance, battery efficiency and standout display features.
