Lava Yuva Star 3 Launches In India With 8GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery, And One Year Free Home Service At Just Rs…

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava is expanding its portfolio in affordable segment, and it has launched the Lava Yuva Star 3 at price of just Rs 7,499. The phone is packed with a 5000mAh battery and competes with the entry level phones from brand like Redmi, Realme, and Infinix.

Lava Yuva Star 3 features and specifications

The newly launched device features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of physical and 4GB of virtual RAM support. The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded by using an external microSD card.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a 13MP primary sensor whereas the front panel offers a 5MP camera sensor for selfie and video calling. The device also has an auto call recording feature. The phone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 10W wired type-C charging and runs on Android 15 Go operating system. Lava launches the Lava Yuva Star 3 at just ₹7,499 Featuring a 6.75” HD+ display, IP64 durability, 5000mAh battery, Android 15 Go & 4GB+4GB RAM expansion. Built for first-time users who want power + reliability without compromise..#LavaYuvaStar3 #LavaMobiles #BudgetSmartphone… pic.twitter.com/ZhVallze6u — Gogi Tech (Rajeev) (@gogiinc) February 12, 2026





Lava Yuva Star 3 price and availability

The newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs 7,499. It arrives in Indus Black and Siachen White colour shades. The sale of phones will start in March through both online and offline platforms.

The phone is designed for the young school and college going students to access online classes, video calls, and basic smartphone functions. The company is also providing one year free home service.


