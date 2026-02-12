WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

WhatsApp claims that Russia tried to fully block the app to push users toward a state-backed alternative, while Russian authorities claimed action was due to legal violations, amid similar accusations by Telegram founder Pavel Durov about growing restrictions.

Russian to ban WhatsApp
Russian to ban WhatsApp

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 12, 2026 13:03:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday, 12th February 2026 issued a statement claiming that the Russian Government attempted to block the messaging application in the country. WhatsApp’s statement comes shortly after Telegram founder Pavel Durov accused Russia of restricting access to the application. 

In a post on X, WhatsApp said, “Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected.” 



Dmitry Peskov, Russian Presidential Press Secretary, told TASS that WhatsApp would be unblocked in Russia if Meta follows Russian laws and demonstrates readiness for dialogue. “This is a matter of compliance with Russian laws. If Meta complies, it will enter into dialogue with the Russian authorities, and then there will be an opportunity to reach an agreement,” he said. 

As per TASS, he further said, “If the corporation continues to cling to its uncompromising stance and, I would say, demonstrate absolute unwillingness to complies with Russian laws, then there will be no chances”. 

TASS on Thursday stated that Russia’s telecom watchdog confirmed to TASS that that it is taking measures to slow down WhatsApp over violations of Russian laws. It claimed that the messenger is used to organise and carry out terrorist activities in the country and is also one of the main services used to defraud and extort money from citizens. 

Prior to this on Wednesday, Telegram founder Pavel Durov in a post on X had also alleged Russia of restricting access to the application. He wrote, “Russia is restricting access to Telegram to force its citizens onto a state-controlled app built for surveillance and political censorship. This authoritarian move won’t change our course. Telegram stands for freedom and privacy, no matter the pressure.” 

According to a report shared by CNN on Wednesday claims that the state-endorsed alternative is Max, an app the Russian government now requires to be pre-installed on all new smartphones and tablets sold in Russia. It further said that users on Max can message each other, transfer money, and make audio and video calls.  

( Input from ANI)

Also Read: iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 12:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11russiarussia whatsapp banwhatsappWhatsApp Russia

RELATED News

MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

“Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

Ai+ To Launch NovaPods And NovaWatch AIoT Lineup, Check Features, Specs And Launch Date

itel A100 Launched In India With Military Grade Certification, IR Blaster And DTS-Powered Sound Technology At Just…

LATEST NEWS

Huge Uproar Over Viral Video Showing Soft Drink Bottles Being Refilled With Leftover Beverages At Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium After T20 World Cup Match

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Start From February 12; More Than 40,000 Students Appear on Day 1

Love Horoscope Today, February 12, 2026: One Zodiac Sign May Face a Breakup | Know Romantic Predictions for All Signs

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

Who Is Hind Al-Owais? UAE Diplomat Who Reportedly ‘Pimped’ Herself, Her 13-Year-Old Sister And Other Arab Girls To Jeffrey Epstein

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

“I Don’t Care How Many People Sign That F—ing Petition”: Even After A Year, JPMorgan Employees’ Protest Against Jamie Dimon’s 5 Days Work Policy Refuses To Die

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Likely in India’s Playing XI For Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Fit | India Probable XI & Head-to-Head Record

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why
WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why
WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why
WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

QUICK LINKS