LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

CCS Infratech has launched Amor, Lucknow’s AI-powered luxury villa project, offering smart homes with app and voice-controlled features, advanced security, energy management, and 30+ tech-enabled lifestyle amenities.

AI powered villa's
AI powered villa's

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: January 13, 2026 17:52:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

An important milestone in the city’s changing real estate scene has been reached with the announcement of the construction of Lucknow’s unique AI-powered luxury villa community by CCS Infratech’s flagship residential development, Amor.

You Might Be Interested In

The LDA- and RERA-approved project, which will span about 10 acres, will have 105 limited-edition homes with sophisticated architecture, open green areas, and smart technology. Amor, which is positioned as one of the first large-scale AI-enabled residential communities in the city, offers a new way of life in which residences are made to react naturally to daily needs.

The property features 3 and 4 BHK villas with large balconies, open terraces, private lawns, and servant quarters. Through speech and app-enabled platforms, each villa incorporates AI-driven technology that let occupants manage security, energy use, lighting, and climate. Amor differs from traditional luxury homes in the area thanks to the technology that has been integrated to improve daily comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term liveability.

You Might Be Interested In

Beyond technology, Amor embodies CCS Infratech’s goal of democratizing luxury in a Tier-2 city by providing Lucknow with high-end architecture, intelligent infrastructure, and lifestyle-oriented services. A clubhouse, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor fitness zones, yoga and meditation areas, sports courts, jogging tracks, kids’ play areas, cafe and social zones, banquet facilities, EV charging stations, and several landscaped parks are just a few of the more than thirty carefully chosen amenities that will be included in this gated and monitored development.

Zeeshan Aslam, Director of CCS Infratech, commented on the project, saying, “Amor has been envisioned as more than a luxury housing project.” It is an example of how technology, design, and careful planning can work together to create houses that make daily life easier, more comfortable, and joyful. Our objective was to bring meaningful, sustainable, and genuinely livable intelligent luxury to Lucknow.

About CCS Infratech

CCS Infratech is a construction and real estate company situated in Lucknow that was founded in 2024 and has an almost 60-year history of building assets and infrastructure. Through initiatives like Amor, the business supports local employment and economic growth while aligning with the government’s larger aim of smart infrastructure, sustainable urban development, and improved quality of life in developing cities.

(Input from ANI)

Also Read: Jio Limited-Time Offer: Get 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calling, Google Gemini, OTT, And Cloud Storage For 36 Days At Just…

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 5:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AI homeSmart Home

RELATED News

Meet Dina Powell McCormick: Meta’s New President And Vice Chairman, Her Ties With Trump And What Meta Is Planning Next

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Launches In India: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, Price Is…

Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, And Enco Buds3 Pro+ Sale Live: Buy Latest Oppo Devices From ₹2,499, Check Prices And Offers

John Ternus: Meet the 50-Year-Old Vice President Of Apple Hardware Engineering, Will He Replace Tim Cook As The CEO?

Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

LATEST NEWS

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born US Cricketer’s India Visa Gets Denied Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares BIG News While Enjoying KFC Meal

Iran Finally Admits To 2000 Protest Deaths, While Opposition Claims More Than 12000 Killed: What’s The Truth?

Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

Who Is Deeksha Gulati? Instagram Influencer’s Breakup With Boyfriend Udit Rajput Sparks Viral Buzz

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The IND vs NZ Match LIVE

Human Rights Report From Bangladesh Says 116 Minority Citizens Killed In 7 Months, Flags Systematic And Cyclic Violence

Who Is Jasvir Dhesi? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting At Businessman’s Home In Canada, Issues Threat:’ Anyone Who Goes Against Us Will…’

KISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur

WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities
Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities
Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities
Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

QUICK LINKS