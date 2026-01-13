Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

An important milestone in the city’s changing real estate scene has been reached with the announcement of the construction of Lucknow’s unique AI-powered luxury villa community by CCS Infratech’s flagship residential development, Amor.

The LDA- and RERA-approved project, which will span about 10 acres, will have 105 limited-edition homes with sophisticated architecture, open green areas, and smart technology. Amor, which is positioned as one of the first large-scale AI-enabled residential communities in the city, offers a new way of life in which residences are made to react naturally to daily needs.

The property features 3 and 4 BHK villas with large balconies, open terraces, private lawns, and servant quarters. Through speech and app-enabled platforms, each villa incorporates AI-driven technology that let occupants manage security, energy use, lighting, and climate. Amor differs from traditional luxury homes in the area thanks to the technology that has been integrated to improve daily comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term liveability.

Beyond technology, Amor embodies CCS Infratech’s goal of democratizing luxury in a Tier-2 city by providing Lucknow with high-end architecture, intelligent infrastructure, and lifestyle-oriented services. A clubhouse, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor fitness zones, yoga and meditation areas, sports courts, jogging tracks, kids’ play areas, cafe and social zones, banquet facilities, EV charging stations, and several landscaped parks are just a few of the more than thirty carefully chosen amenities that will be included in this gated and monitored development.

Zeeshan Aslam, Director of CCS Infratech, commented on the project, saying, “Amor has been envisioned as more than a luxury housing project.” It is an example of how technology, design, and careful planning can work together to create houses that make daily life easier, more comfortable, and joyful. Our objective was to bring meaningful, sustainable, and genuinely livable intelligent luxury to Lucknow.

About CCS Infratech

CCS Infratech is a construction and real estate company situated in Lucknow that was founded in 2024 and has an almost 60-year history of building assets and infrastructure. Through initiatives like Amor, the business supports local employment and economic growth while aligning with the government’s larger aim of smart infrastructure, sustainable urban development, and improved quality of life in developing cities.

(Input from ANI)

