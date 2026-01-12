Jio Limited-Time Offer: Get 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calling, Google Gemini, OTT, And Cloud Storage For 36 Days At Just…

Indian Telecom Service provider Reliance Jio has launched a new recharge plan for its users as part of its limited time festive offer. The new recharge plan is priced at Rs.450, this plan creates a bridge creates a bridge between monthly and quarterly recharges by offering 36 days of validity along with a host of additional digital benefits.
Jio Rs. 450 recharge plan: key highlight
The latest Rs.450 recharge plan offers users 2GB of high speed 4G data per day, which calculates a total of 72GB over the 36-day period. Apart from this, users having compatible devices can enjoy unlimited 5G data under Jio’s True 5G program. The new plan also consists of unlimited Voice calls and 100 free SMS per day.
Jio Rs. 450 recharge plan: AI cloud storage
The Rs.450 recharge plan of Jio also provides complimentary access to JioAICloud, which consists of 50GB of free cloud storage for backups, photos, and documents. Additionally, the users aged 18 years and above will also enjoy a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini which is priced at Rs.35,100. To keep this AI benefit active, users must remain on a continuous unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs.349 or above.
OTT and Entertainment offers
Jio Rs. 450 recharge plan also features a bundle of several entertainment subscriptions including JioTV and a JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 3 months. To avail the JioHotstar subscription for three months, the user must ensure they recharge within 48 hours of their current plan expiry.
The newly launched limited time recharge plan offers also extends to JioHome services, providing a two-month free trail on new home broadband connections.
Reliance Jio emerges as market leader
As per the latest data released from TRAI, Reliance Jio has once again solidified its position as the market leader by adding 13.88 lakh new subscribers in November 2025. This 0.46 per cent growth has propelled Jio’s total market share to a dominant 41.41 per cent.
