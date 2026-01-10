LIVE TV
Tecno Spark Go 3 Set To Debut With Dual Camera, Drop Resistance And Voice Assistant, Check Launch Date Here

Tecno Spark Go 3 Set To Debut With Dual Camera, Drop Resistance And Voice Assistant, Check Launch Date Here

Tecno will launch the Spark Go 3 in India on January 16, 2026, as a budget phone with IP64 rating, drop resistance, offline calling, and four years of smooth performance.

Tecno Spark Go 3 to launch on January 16
Tecno Spark Go 3 to launch on January 16

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 10, 2026 13:35:19 IST

Tecno Spark Go 3 Set To Debut With Dual Camera, Drop Resistance And Voice Assistant, Check Launch Date Here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Techno is all set to launch its new Spark Go 3 entry segment budget smartphone next week. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming phone is now live on Flipkart which confirms its design and key features. However, the sale date and pricing will be announced on its launch date. 

Tecno Spark Go 3 specification and features 

As per the microsite launched on Flipkart, the Tecno Spark Go 3 will have two rear cameras, housed inside a pill shaped camera module. Meanwhile, the power button and volume rockers are located on the right side of the handset. 

The Tecno Spark Go 3 will have up to 1.2m drop resistance and an IP64 rating certification for resistance against dust and water splashes. The phone will also feature an offline calling feature which will allow users to stay connected with other Tecno phone users within a 1.5Km range. The company also claims that the upcoming phone will provide four years of lag free performance, and the device will ship with Tecno’s Ella voice assitance. This voice assistance supports five regional languages. 

Other features of Spark Go 3, including its processor, battery capacity, and display details are not revealed officially. Speaking about the price of the phone, the experts believe that it will be a budget phone similar to its predecessor, the Spark Go 2 which is available for Rs.6,999. 

Tecno Spark Go 3 launch date 

The China based smartphone brand has announced that the Spark Go 3 will be launch in India on 16th January at 12 PM IST. The sale date, price, and complete details regarding specifications and features will be revealed during the launch event. 

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 1:28 PM IST
Tags: TecnoTecno SparkTecno Spark Go 3

O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

After Maduro, Is Vladimir Putin Next? Trump’s Cryptic Reply When Asked If Russian President Could Be Captured Like Venezuelan President

Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs, Fans Say ‘Blud Time-Travelled To Give Himself An Autograph’

Who Is Nadine de Klerk? South African Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians With a Clutch All-Round Show

TOP CATEGORIES

