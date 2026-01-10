Tecno Spark Go 3 Set To Debut With Dual Camera, Drop Resistance And Voice Assistant, Check Launch Date Here

Tecno Spark Go 3 specification and features

As per the microsite launched on Flipkart, the Tecno Spark Go 3 will have two rear cameras, housed inside a pill shaped camera module. Meanwhile, the power button and volume rockers are located on the right side of the handset.

The Tecno Spark Go 3 will have up to 1.2m drop resistance and an IP64 rating certification for resistance against dust and water splashes. The phone will also feature an offline calling feature which will allow users to stay connected with other Tecno phone users within a 1.5Km range. The company also claims that the upcoming phone will provide four years of lag free performance, and the device will ship with Tecno’s Ella voice assitance. This voice assistance supports five regional languages.

Other features of Spark Go 3, including its processor, battery capacity, and display details are not revealed officially. Speaking about the price of the phone, the experts believe that it will be a budget phone similar to its predecessor, the Spark Go 2 which is available for Rs.6,999.

Tecno Spark Go 3 launch date

The China based smartphone brand has announced that the Spark Go 3 will be launch in India on 16th January at 12 PM IST. The sale date, price, and complete details regarding specifications and features will be revealed during the launch event.


