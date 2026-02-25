LIVE TV
Malaysia Bans ‘Immoral’ LGBTQ+ Dating Apps Grindr And Blued, Eyes Broader App Store Controls As Government Reviews Digital Regulations

Malaysia has blocked the websites of Grindr and Blued. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said it acted against “lewd or immoral content.” The apps are still on Google Play and App Store for now.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 25, 2026 16:23:22 IST

The Malaysian government has banned two popular LGBTQ+ social apps. Those apps are Grindr and Blued, both used by many people to meet, chat, and connect online. 
 
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, or MCMC, is the group in charge of internet rules. According to a written reply in Parliament, the regulator has blocked access to websites where people could reach these services. They haven’t taken the apps from phones yet, but they are talking about ways to do that too. 
 
A Member of Parliament named Nurul Amin Hamid asked the Communications Ministry a simple question that will the government work with Google Play and Apple App Store to stop people from downloading these apps? The ministry replied that MCMC has not yet asked Google or Apple to remove them. This is because the app stores are run by companies outside Malaysia, so local authorities can’t just control them easily. 
 
The ministry’s answer also explained why they took action in the first place. They said MCMC wants to make sure online space in Malaysia follows local laws. They said the commission will go after content or app features that break local rules, like spreading “lewd or immoral content,” scams, child exploitation or anything they see as a threat to public safety. After blocking websites, they may share information with the police for more action. 
 
In simple words, the government is stepping up its control. First it cut access to the web versions of these LGBTQ+ apps. Now officials are looking at legal steps to curb the apps themselves. But for now, anybody can still find and download Grindr or Blued from mobile stores because no removal request has been sent to Play Store and App Store. 
 
Many people are talking about this move online. Some say it’s simply a tech rule change. Others believe it’s part of a bigger trend in Malaysia to limit LGBTQ+ content and connections. But right now, the official story is mostly about internet rules and making sure apps obey Malaysian law. No clear date or plan has been shared for the next steps. 

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:23 PM IST
