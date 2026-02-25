LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here

Samsung is launching the Samsung Galaxy S26 series today at Galaxy Unpacked, including the S26, S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Ultra features a 6.89-inch 120Hz 2K AMOLED display with Privacy mode, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 200MP camera, 5000mAh battery with 60W charging, and support for 8K video.

Samsung S26 Ultra launch, credit: YT/SahilKaroul
Samsung S26 Ultra launch, credit: YT/SahilKaroul

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 25, 2026 11:01:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all-set to its much-awaited flagship series Galaxy S26 lineup during the Galaxy Unpacked event today, i.e. 25th February 2026. The company will be launching three variants in the lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming lineup is claimed to streamline everyday tasks and make Galaxy AI feel naturally integrated. 

The phone has been leaked in the market, and some YouTubers and tech influencers claim that the phone is available in Dubai. Tech YouTuber Sahil Karoul has uploaded the unboxing video of Samsung S26 Ultra. He claims that he has purchased the phone in Dubai and the phone is an African variant. 

 

You Might Be Interested In

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features and specification 

The phone features a 6.89-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a refrsh rate of 120Hz and 2K resolution support. The key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S26 is its Privacy display which features a built-in privacy mode; when viewed from the side (titled), the screen appears dark, preventing bystanders from seeing the content. This feature can either be applied on the entire phone, or specific apps or notifications, like OTPs. Additionally, the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Armor 2. 

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device has a AnTuTu score of around 3.7 million and supports 120 FPS in PUBG with ultra extreme settings. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a primary sensor of 200MP, 50MP telephoto with 5x and 10x optical zoom with a new circular lens design and 50MP Ultra-wide lens. The camera supports up to 100x Digital Zoom with AI boosting clarity after the shot is taken. The device supports 8K video recording and 4K at 120FPS in slow motion mode. The front panel features a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device is packed with 5000mAh battery and supports 60W wired fast charging which claims to reach 75 percent in just 30 minutes. 

The phone will officially launch today, 25th February 2026 during the unpack event of the company at 11:30 PM. It is interesting to see what device will bring and that the phone will bring some other features for other global varaint. 

Also Read: iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 11:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: s26samsung s26Samsung S26 Leak

RELATED News

JioFrames To Debut Soon As Meta Ray-Ban Rival: Punch-Hole Camera, AI Assistant, And More, Check Features, Price

JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

Apple To Launch AI Pendent With Visual intelligence: Know What Is It And How It Will Redefine Tech Wearable, Check Details And Release Date

81% Young Teens On Instagram Comfortable Watching Nude And Sexual Content: Meta Shares Shocking Numbers

Next Generation Toyota Fortuner Spotted In Thailand: Bolder Design, Larger Grille, And IMV Ladder Frame, Check All Details, Design And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Jilted Lover Fires Point-Blank At Bride During Varmala Ceremony In Bihar’s Buxar, Bullet Rips Into Abdomen, 18-Year-Old Collapses On Stage, Now Critical

WATCH: Ranji Trophy Final Turns Ugly as Paras Dogra Clashes With Mayank Agarwal And Karnataka Players

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shakib Al Hasan Eyes Bangladesh Return Despite Murder Charges Ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Blames ‘Dodgy Burger’ After Swiggy Order Goes Wrong

India Navigates US Tariff Shifts: Section 122 Moves Shake Global Markets, Will Trade Advantage Hold?

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release In India: Date, Time Revealed, Here’s When To Watch It On Netflix And See The Romance Unfold

ICSI Announces CS Professional December Result: Here’s How To Check Scores Online

NBA Results: LeBron James Falls Again as Orlando Magic Rally Late to Sink Los Angeles Lakers in Thriller

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here
Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here
Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here
Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here

QUICK LINKS