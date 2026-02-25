Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Launch: 100x Digital Zoom Camera, Privacy Display And 8K Resoultion, Check All Specs Here

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all-set to its much-awaited flagship series Galaxy S26 lineup during the Galaxy Unpacked event today, i.e. 25th February 2026. The company will be launching three variants in the lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming lineup is claimed to streamline everyday tasks and make Galaxy AI feel naturally integrated.

The phone has been leaked in the market, and some YouTubers and tech influencers claim that the phone is available in Dubai. Tech YouTuber Sahil Karoul has uploaded the unboxing video of Samsung S26 Ultra. He claims that he has purchased the phone in Dubai and the phone is an African variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features and specification

The phone features a 6.89-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a refrsh rate of 120Hz and 2K resolution support. The key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S26 is its Privacy display which features a built-in privacy mode; when viewed from the side (titled), the screen appears dark, preventing bystanders from seeing the content. This feature can either be applied on the entire phone, or specific apps or notifications, like OTPs. Additionally, the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device has a AnTuTu score of around 3.7 million and supports 120 FPS in PUBG with ultra extreme settings.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a primary sensor of 200MP, 50MP telephoto with 5x and 10x optical zoom with a new circular lens design and 50MP Ultra-wide lens. The camera supports up to 100x Digital Zoom with AI boosting clarity after the shot is taken. The device supports 8K video recording and 4K at 120FPS in slow motion mode. The front panel features a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The device is packed with 5000mAh battery and supports 60W wired fast charging which claims to reach 75 percent in just 30 minutes.

The phone will officially launch today, 25th February 2026 during the unpack event of the company at 11:30 PM. It is interesting to see what device will bring and that the phone will bring some other features for other global varaint.


