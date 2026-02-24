LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

iQOO has launched the iQOO 15R in India, rivaling OnePlus 15R as both run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. It features a 6.59-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging, 50MP dual rear cameras, Android 16-based Origin OS, and starts at Rs 44,999 with launch discounts available.

iQOO 15R Launched in India
iQOO 15R Launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 24, 2026 14:17:54 IST

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company iQOO is expanding its portfolio in India and it has launched the all-new iQOO 15R which is a direct rival to OnePlus 15R because both the phones run on same chipset. Here is everything you need to know about the newly launched phone. 

iQOO 15R features and specification 

The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The device comes with an IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. The experts claim that the phone is able to withstand high-pressure water jets as well as full submersion under water for up to half an hour. 

The newly launched phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with an Adreno 826 GPU. The device is also paired with a Supercomputing Q2 secondary chip for enhanced visual during game play. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features dual camera setup offering a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary sensor with OIS supported by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front panel of the phone features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. Both the rear and front camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. 

The newly launched device runs on Origin OS based on Android 16. The company promised 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. The phone is packed with a massive 7,600mAh battery supported by a 100W wired fast charging. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, NFC, an IR blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for screen and app locks. 

The device comes in two colour variants: Triumph Silver with glass back and Dark Knight with glass fiber back. 

iQOO 15R price and availability  

The phone comes in three storage variants; the base variant offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and it is priced at Rs 44,999. The mid variant offers 12GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and it costs Rs 47,999 whereas the top variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 52,999. 

The company has also introduced the launch offer on the phone in which interested buyers can get Rs 4,000 instant bank discount on Axis and HDFC bank debit and credit cards which takes the effective price down to Rs 40,999, Rs 43,999, and Rs 48,999 respectively. 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 2:10 PM IST
Tags: iqooiqoo 15r

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

QUICK LINKS