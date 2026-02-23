Nothing Phone 4a: New ‘Glyph Bar’, 40% Brighter Glow, And UFS 3.1 Storage, Check All Features And Launch Date

LIVE TV
Nothing will launch the Phone 4a series on March 5, 2026, featuring a new “Glyph Bar” with nine mini-LED lights, 40% brighter glow, Snapdragon chips, 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and 50MP camera. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 23, 2026 16:35:31 IST

UK based smartphone manufacturer Nothing is gearing up to launch its Phone 4a series on 5th March 2026. The company has teased a major change to its signature lighting system, giving fans their first official glimpse at what the new phones might look like before the big reveal. This year’s unveiling is widely expected to include two models, the standard Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro. The launch event is set for 4 p.m. IST on March 5 in London. 

Nothing Phone 4a ”Glyph Bar” 

One of the key highlights the company has confirmed is the introduction of a brand-new “Glyph Bar” on the Phone 4a series. Gone is the old Glyph Matrix lighting and the earlier segmented Glyph lights; in their place is a bar made up of nine individually controllable mini-LEDs. Nothing says this new setup will be around 40 per cent brighter than previous a-series lighting and use patented technology for a more natural and bleed-free glow. It’s designed to give clear visual alerts without being distracted, offering a cleaner look than before. 




 
The company teased the device by stating “What’s next? We’re introducing the Glyph Bar for Phone (4a). 9 individually controllable mini-LEDs, 40 per cent brighter than previous (a) series. Patented tech for a more natural, neutral, bleed-free glow.” 
 
Official visuals shared ahead of launch show the Phone 4a with a transparent back panel that retains Nothing’s signature industrial look. The camera module sits in horizontal pill-shaped housing, and the Glyph Bar appears as a slim LED strip on the right side of the rear, hinting a fresh design identity compared with past phones. 

Nothing Phone 4a features and specifications

According to leaks and media reports, both models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, with the Phone 4a likely packing the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip. The device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, while cameras could include a 50 MP main sensor and a 32 MP front shooter. The reports also suggest a bigger battery, and UFS 3.1 internal storage. 

The company has not revealed pricing yet, but speculation suggests both models could be slightly more expensive than their predecessors. With the launch just weeks away, fans are curious to see how the new Glyph Bar and updated design will shape up once the phones go official on March 5. 

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:35 PM IST
