LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains

Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains

Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 10, 2025 14:18:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia warned on Friday that any removal of tariff exemptions on its semiconductor exports by the United States could hurt its competitiveness and strain supply networks, according to a government report.  President Donald Trump's administration in August imposed a tariff of 19% on Malaysian exports to the United States, though some items including semiconductors are currently exempt pending a U.S. national security probe. Also in August, Trump proposed to levy 100% tariff on imported chips, though he said it would not apply to companies with a manufacturing footprint in the United States or plans to build one.   Any removal of the semiconductor exemptions "could result in repercussions, reduce competitiveness and strain sectors that are closely integrated with the U.S. supply chains," the Malaysian government said in an economic outlook report released with its 2026 budget. Malaysia is the world's sixth-largest exporter of semiconductors.   Malaysia is already expecting a hit to its economy as a result of the U.S. tariffs, projecting gross domestic product growth to be lower by 0.76 percentage points, according to the report.  It also expects imports and exports to shrink next year due in part to the tariffs, the report said.  Malaysia in July lowered its growth forecast for 2025 to between 4% and 4.8%, from its initial estimate of 4.5% to 5.5%, citing trade and tariff uncertainties.  It expects economic growth of 4% to 4.5% in 2026.  (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by David Stanway)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 2:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

OpenAI flags competition concerns to EU regulators
Analysis-Musk's Tesla package pays him billions even if he misses 'Mars-shot' goals
China expands rare earths restrictions, targets defense and chips users
India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT
Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Sharma’s Tesla Model Y: What Is The ‘3015’ Number Plate?
Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death
How India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year
H-1B Visa: List Of New Restrictions Proposed By White House After $100,000 Fee Hike And How It Impacts Indians
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump
Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Records, Shines In India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee Snubs Donald Trump
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees
Easy Boba Introduces Limited-Edition ‘Cheese Foam Shakes’ — A Creamy Twist to Classic Flavours
Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains
Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains
Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains
Malaysia says removing chip tariff exemption could harm competitiveness, U.S. supply chains

QUICK LINKS