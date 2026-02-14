Maruti Suzuki Announces February Big Bonanza, Save Up To Rs 45,000 On Swift, Brezza – Here’s How You Can Claim It Before Deadline

If you’ve been planning regarding buying a small Maruti Suzuki car this month, there’s good news for you. The Arena division of Maruti Suzuki is offering special benefits on several models in February 2026, and the biggest one is on the Maruti Swift, where buyers can get up to Rs 45,000 worth of benefits. These deals are valid only until February 28, 2026, so you need to decide soon if you want to take advantage of them.

Maruti Suzuki Swift discount

For the Swift, the highest benefit of Rs 45,000 applies to the variants with the AMT automatic gearbox. That means if you pick a Swift with an automatic transmission, you can avail the full Rs 45,000 in offers. For the manual petrol and CNG versions, the total benefit is up to Rs 40,000. The Swift competes with rivals like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago, and its price range goes from about Rs 5.78 lakh to Rs 8.64 lakh (ex showroom)

This Rs 45,000 benefit does not come as straight cash off the price alone. It is made up of a few pieces, usually a consumer offer, plus either a scrappage bonus or an exchange offer, and often there is also a corporate offer if you qualify. The exact mix depends on which car you choose and what you trade in, but the total can reach that Rs 45,000 number on the Swift in February.

Other cars in the Maruti Suzuki lineup also have discounts or benefits this month, but in smaller amounts. For example, the Wagon R, Celerio, S Presso, and Alto K10 each have benefits up to about Rs 37,500. These include similar combinations of consumer offers, scrappage or exchange bonuses, and corporate perks on each model.

Discounts on Other Maruti Models

The Brezza compact SUV gets a bit less this month, up to around Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the Dzire sedan and the Ertiga MPV hardly have any big benefits, with only small corporate offers of around Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.

Experts say these kinds of offers are often used by manufacturers to keep sales strong at the start of the year. Since Maruti Suzuki sells many of the country’s most popular small cars, even small savings can make a real difference for first time buyers or those on a budget. Just remember these offers are only valid till the end of February and may vary slightly from city to city or showroom to showroom.

If you wanted a Swift, especially an automatic one, this month might be a good time to check with your local dealer for the exact figures and what you can save.

