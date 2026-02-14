Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Leaks: New Steering Wheel, Premium Cabin, And 1.5L Turbo Engine Revealed — Details Inside

South Korean automotive giant is gearing up for launch of facelift model of its popular sedan Hyundai verna. The leaked images and spy photos of the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift interior is getting viral on internet. People had been waiting for this update for months, and suddenly we could see what the inside of the new Verna might look like.

Hyundai Verna facelift interior

The first leak came with a short video showing the cabin. It looked familiar yet fresh. Right away, car fans noticed that the Verna had picked up much of its cabin design from the recently updated Venue. That meant there were dual digital screens sitting side by side on the dashboard. One screen was for the instrument cluster and the other was for the touchscreen infotainment system.

What really caught everyone’s eye was the new steering wheel. It wasn’t the old style from the current Verna. The spy photos showed a flat-bottom steering wheel with a square hub design. It also looked like it had red stitching, making it feel sportier and more interesting to look at.

A lot of people instantly compared this new steering wheel to others from Hyundai’s newer models. The test mule shown was the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol version, and that might be why the red accents were there all over the interior.

Under the hood, the facelift isn’t just about looks. The leaked video confirmed it will come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. That engine is expected to be paired only with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Nothing about the interior looked plain. The large dual screens and the sporty steering gave it a modern feel. Even though the details were seen mostly in photos and clips, people could clearly tell that Hyundai was giving the Verna a big upgrade inside.

Some spy photos also suggested that the cabin might use a mostly black theme with red touches, and that the wheel was leather wrapped.

According to the leaks, this refresh is so major that some people think Hyundai might almost call it a new car. The updated Verna will continue to compete with rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City in India’s sedan segment.

In short, the interior leaks showed a Verna that feels more up-to-date, more exciting, and more competitive. And with that new steering wheel in hand, fans are even more curious to see the real thing in person when it finally launches.

