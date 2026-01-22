LIVE TV
Meet Dhruv Pandit: The Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Who Represented India's Cybersecurity Concern At Davos

Meet Dhruv Pandit: The Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Who Represented India’s Cybersecurity Concern At Davos

Dhruv Pandit, founder of Drona Cyber Solutions, represented India at WEF 2026, highlighting the country’s growing global leadership in cybersecurity and AI.

Dhruv Pandit at WEF, credit: LinkedIn
Dhruv Pandit at WEF, credit: LinkedIn

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 22, 2026 16:44:54 IST

Meet Dhruv Pandit: The Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Who Represented India’s Cybersecurity Concern At Davos

The youngest Gujarati cybersecurity entrepreneur is Dhruv Pandit. He is the founder and CEO of Drona Cyber Solutions and Chairman of the KCCI’s Cyber Security Gujarat Chapter. Dhruv represented India at the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

India’s growing leadership in cybersecurity and emerging technologies reached a major turning point with Dhruv’s participation at this crucial international summit. It portrays how Indian innovators are increasingly influencing international conversations about AI, digital security, and technology-driven economic expansion.

Global Engagements and Strategic Discussions

One of the main venues for collaboration between the public and commercial sectors is the World Economic Forum. To address difficult global issues, it brings together leaders from academia, business, government, and civil society. It is renowned for encouraging high-level discussions at the nexus of economic policy, technology, and geopolitics. Additionally, it generates authoritative papers that shed light on significant global concerns.

Dhruv connected  with world leaders in business, politics, and the economy during WEF 2026 and discussed AI governance, cybersecurity resilience, and the necessity of reliable digital frameworks in a world growing more interconnected by the day. He highlighted India’s capabilities in offering cybersecurity solutions that are secure, scalable, and prepared for the future.

Strengthening India’s Cybersecurity Vision

Dhruv was present at a forum. He had meetings with representatives of major corporations such as Cisco, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike. These businesses are extremely large globally. Additionally, he spoke with representatives of the Israel High Commission and the UK High Commission. Additionally, He spoke with economic heavyweights. They are the ones who make important financial and business decisions. Dhruv met with Cisco, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike to discuss various issues. Along with other dignitaries and business executives, He extended an invitation to Mr. Vincent Peter, Vice President of the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, to visit Drona Cyber Solutions. Discussions about bolstering cooperative cybersecurity initiatives took place during these exchanges. These gatherings with Dhruv Pandit enhanced India’s participation in international collaborations, technology cooperation, and cybersecurity.

During the session, Dhruv had a meeting with Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Harsh Sanghvi. He had a conversation with Assamese Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. He further talked about intentions to establish an Integrated Cyber Security Command Center for the state while in Assam. Additionally, he had a meeting with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. They discussed aviation security and how to improve the technology ecosystem to assist critical infrastructure and cybersecurity clients.

“It is a matter of great pride to represent India at the World Economic Forum,” Dhruv stated during his speech. Cybersecurity is now the cornerstone of national security, international trust, and economic stability as the globe grows more digitally connected. India has the ability, creativity, and vision to spearhead this transformation, and I’m happy to have added to the global dialogue at Davos.”

Dhruv Pandit demonstrated India’s technological innovation, entrepreneurial zeal, and leadership in building a safe and inclusive digital ecosystem in keeping with the country’s objective of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(Input form ANI)

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:43 PM IST
Tags: davosDhruv PanditWEF 2026World Economic Forum

Meet Dhruv Pandit: The Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Who Represented India’s Cybersecurity Concern At Davos

QUICK LINKS