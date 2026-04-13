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Home > Tech and Auto News > Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving

Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving

John Giannandrea, hired by Tim Cook from Google, is set to leave Apple after eight years, amid struggles with delivering AI features like Apple Intelligence and Siri.

John Giannandrea, credit: linkedin
John Giannandrea, credit: linkedin

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 13, 2026 11:03:59 IST

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Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving

US-based tech giant Apple’s CEO Tim Cook hired John Giannandrea from Google to manage the AI and machine learning operations eight years ago. However, Giannandrea, unfortunately, was not able to ensure the smooth delivery of Apple Intelligence and a new Siri digital assistant. It is not necessary that the project was a personal failure and now after eight years of serving the tech giant he is about to leave the company. Here is glimps of his life from pursuing graduation in computer science from the University of Strathclyde to leading AI at one of the biggest tech firm across world.

Who is John Giannandrea: Career and Early life 

John Giannandrea is a prominent British software engineer and technology executive. He completed his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Strathclyde in Glassgow. During his early career he held engineering roles at INMOS Corporation, Silicon Graphics (SGI), and General Magic. At General Magic he worked on early concepts for “smart assistants” long before they were mainstream. 

In 1194 he joined Netscape and worked as the Chief Technologist which was a pivotal role in the early commericalisation of the internet and in 1999 he co-founded Tellme Networks which was a speech recognition company. 

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In 2005 he co-founded Metaweb which built “Freebase”, an open data base of world knowledge. The company was acquired by Google in 2010 and in 2018 he  moved to Apple as Senior Vice President.  

John Giannandrea’s tenure at Apple 

In past eight years, he has served as the senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, his most important task came in 2024, when the company showed off its upcoming suite of AI features at WWDC (worldwide developers conference) 2024. 

Previous year, due to the ongoing stumble with Siri and Apple Intelligence, the higher leadership announced that Giannandrea’s would soon be leaving the company. The process of his exit began many weeks ago, as his role overseeing AI development at Apple had been severely reduced in the months preceding the announcement. 

According to a report from an industry expert reveals that the failure of Apple Intelligence is not necessarily because of Gianandrea. The report further claims that the tech giant is run like a small family business, and outsiders such as Giannandrea are not empowered enough to drive real changes at the company. 

Departure this coming week 

According to experts, the Apple stocks will vest on 15th April 2026, for which the Giannandrea is likely waiting. The expert report also claims that his last at the company will conclude this coming week. The report cites further that he can join another tech giant anytime soon. 

John Giannandrea’s portfolio is very impressive, and this is one of the reasons Tim Cook hired him in 2018. However, the company’s top leadership was not ready for AI at first. Software chief Craig Federighi rejected the early ChatGPT craze until he had AI help him with writing code one night, after which he started promoting AI. 

Also Read: ‘Mythos Drama’: Meta AI Chief Scientist Yann LeCun Comments On Mythos AI, Sparks Debate—Know About Anthropic’s New Model And Its Controversy

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Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving

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Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving

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Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving
Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving
Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving
Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving

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